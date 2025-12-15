News: Building work starts for newest resident at the AMP in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Building work has begun on a new research and development centre for a world-leading engineering firm at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
Last year Rothbiz reported on planning approval for a purpose built unit between Brunel Way and the Parkway for Vulcan Engineering Ltd.
Currently based in Sheffield, Vulcan Engineering Limited specialises in the production of mechanical seals and encapsulated ‘o’-rings. The company has a global presence and is an established world leader in the development and manufacture of high purity, composite encapsulated seals that fulfil a demand in the market where an engineering polymer is either not available or is extremely cost prohibitive.
Caddick Construction has commenced work to build ‘Project Vulcan Seals’ - a £9.4m contract to create a new 52,000 sq ft testing, manufacturing and distribution development, facilitating the relocation.
Representing Vulcan Seals’ investment to create jobs and drive innovation, Project Vulcan Seals will expand the firm’s development and manufacturing of high purity, composite encapsulated seals to serve global demand.
The new development will have a focus on inspiring the next generation of engineers and the promotion of green technology, and is set to become a centre for high quality research at Harworth’s Advanced Manufacturing Park.
The park is currently home to approximately 100 companies, including Rolls Royce, Boeing and McLaren Automotive alongside the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC).
The new contract builds on Caddick’s portfolio of high profile advanced manufacturing developments. This also includes Schneider Electric’s £42m Net Zero facility in Scarborough, which was delivered in partnership with sister company, Caddick Developments.
Steve Ford, Regional Managing Director of Caddick Construction Yorkshire & North East, said: “Project Vulcan Seals represents a significant milestone for Rotherham and the wider Yorkshire region as it grows in prominence as the home of advancing innovation and technical excellence. We are very excited to be working on behalf of Vulcan Seals to ensure their relocation and expansion plans deliver a state-of-the-art facility that enables world leading engineering.”
“Constructed to adhere to the exacting benchmark of the BREEAM Excellent Standard, with the support of our investors, this strategic investment will fuel sustained growth, generate additional local employment opportunities, and deliver long-term benefits to the region.”
Vulcan Seals
Caddick Construction website
Images: Caddick / Jefferson Shead Architects
Images: Caddick / Jefferson Shead Architects
