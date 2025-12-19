News: KCM Waste Management grow commercial commitment with Millers
By Tom Austen
Long-term supporters KCM Waste Management has extended its commercial agreement with Rotherham United.
KCM is a family-run waste management company based at the Barbot Hall Industrial Estate nad had seen their name become synonymous with the club since it moved to AESSEAL New York Stadium, where their branding has proudly adorned the North Stand since it opened in 2012.
In addition to that, the company headed up by Phil and Mark Hickling have also pledged their support to the next generation of Millers talent for over a decade, having also laid claim to the front of shirt sponsorship of the academy kit.
The extension of the stand sponsorship deals will run for a further three years while the Academy shirt agreement has once again been penned on a seasonal basis until the end of the 2025/26 campaign. KCM has also added the sponsorship of the South West Corner of AESSEAL New York Stadium to its portfolio of commercial projects which also includes sponsorship of the home dugout and the substitutions made by Matt Hamshaw on a matchday.
Mark Hitchens, Head of Commercial at Rotherham United, said: “It has and continues to be a pleasure to work with Phil and his staff at KCM Waste Management.
“It has been abundantly clear from the outset of us entering into business with them they are ardent supporters of the football club and, as a result, are always enquiring about new opportunities in which they might be able to offer their backing.
“You only need to look at the myriad of ways in which they are already involved with the Millers, which range from having their logo on the front of our young players’ shirts in the Academy to the association they have with the ‘Kop End’ at AESSEAL New York Stadium.
“They are another company we are immeasurably proud to be shouting about in our Centenary Year and we hope that we continue to enjoy the successful business relationship of today many years into the future.”
Phil Hickling, Managing Director of KCM Waste Management, added: “As a local business whose base is right here in Rotherham, we feel it to be vitally important that we show our support to the football club and we try to give back to the community wherever we can.
“The majority of our fanbase - and plenty of our customers - are lifelong Millers fans and it gives us immense pride to see the KCM branding atop the North Stand at AESSEAL New York Stadium. We hope that the exposure of those same visuals appearing on the South West corner will only amplify the message that we are huge supporters of Rotherham United.
“Whether it be on home matchdays or seeing our U18s in action – either live on pictured on the club website – it is fantastic to see the KCM Waste Management logo so closely connected to the club.
“It feels fitting to have committed to such a substantial business extension in the club’s Centenary Year and we are confident that we will continue to be successful together for many years to come.”
KCM Waste Management website
Rotherham United website
Images: RUFC
KCM Waste Management website
Rotherham United website
Images: RUFC
