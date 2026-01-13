News: Plans approved for conversion of listed building in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
An empty former townhouse in Rotherham town centre can be brought back to life following the approval of a change of use application.
12 Wellgate, close to Rotherham's heritage High Street, was granted grade II listed building status for its traditional Georgian façade with symmetrical proportions, sash windows, and stone detailing exemplifying the restrained elegance of the late-18th to early-19th century period.
In recent years the ground floor and first floor has been in commercial use - most recently as Bluebell Wood's retail operation, and before that, Eton menswear.
Rothbiz reported last year on the application from Mr Ashraf and Goldnest Property Solutions that showed that the ground floor would stay in commercial use and introduces four residential flats on the upper floors.
Two 1-bed studio flats would be on the first floor, with a 2-bed apartment on the second floor and a 1-bed apartment on the third floor.
Council planners approved the proposals without the need to go before the authority's planning board as they involved no significant external alterations and access to the residential part of the building would be seperate to the access to the remaining commercial unit fronting Wellgate.
Planners concluded that: "The proposed conversion of the retail use (Use Class E) of the first and second floors of the building to a residential use of 3 no. apartments (Use Class C3) is acceptable in this Retail Area, due to the fact that the retail unit at ground floor level would be completely unaffected by the proposals. The proposed apartments would provide an acceptable degree of amenity to future occupiers and would not harm the amenity of neighbouring residents in terms of overlooking."
Regarding conservation, planners added that "the development would not harm the special character and appearance of the Grade II listed building and would not impact on the Rotherham Conservation Area."
Further detail was included in the listed building consent application which showed that proposals for the conversion of the roof space and construction of the dormer window were removed from the plans.
"The applicant has confirmed that existing structural walls would remain in situ with new partition walls constructed to allow for the conversion of the building. However, due to extensive internal changes much of the original room layout is no longer legible.
"There is little historic fabric of interest remaining inside the building and it is considered that the proposed conversion works, would not harm the special character and appearance of the Grade II listed building."
Having previously been up for sale at £185,000, the three-storey property with a loft provides 2,501 sq ft of space.
Images: CPR / Google Maps
2 comments:
Obviously more accommodation for newcomers.... Rotherham town centre is lost,might as well start replacing English street names.Town is a laughing stock,why why why haven't we a council like Barnsley, different world (and country)there!
Hooters!
Post a Comment