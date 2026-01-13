News: Castings Technology creates 20 jobs as aerospace demand drives growth
By Tom Austen
Castings Technology, a leading UK manufacturer of complex high-integrity titanium and steel castings, is creating 20 new jobs in South Yorkshire as part of its ambitious growth plans.
The company, currently based at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, is recruiting roles from factory floor to leadership team to meet soaring demand from the global aerospace industry.
Castings Technology has grown from 65 employees in 2024 to 103 at the end of 2025, with the new jobs set to take the workforce to 123 by end of 2026.
The roles span production, quality, technical, and commercial functions, with recruitment planned throughout the year as production capacity increases to serve OEM customers in the UK, Europe and United States.
Titanium's strength, light weight and resistance to corrosion and heat make it essential for aerospace applications. Demand for titanium castings continues to exceed global capacity. Castings Technology is the UK's only commercial titanium investment casting facility.
The recruitment forms part of an £18 million investment in expanded manufacturing capabilities, including a move to a fully refurbished 200,000 sq ft Sheffield facility with state-of-the-art equipment in late 2026.
The expansion comes when 97% of UK manufacturers cite hiring and retaining skilled workers as a barrier to growth. Castings Technology appointed Curtis Oxborough as Training and Development Manager in the autumn, achieving zero dropout rate among new starters through comprehensive induction and tailored support. The company partners with UTC Sheffield for apprenticeships and training.
The company currently has ten apprentices and will offer at least two further apprenticeships in 2026. Of the existing workforce, 13 employees progressed through apprenticeship programmes, as well as three directors. Castings Technology uses apprenticeships both for entry-level recruitment and leadership development, with staff completing programmes ranging from technical skills to level 3 leadership qualifications.
Richard Cook, Managing Director, said: "This investment in our workforce reflects the confidence our global customers have in our capabilities. We're building a team that can deliver the precision and quality aerospace manufacturers demand, while creating meaningful careers in advanced manufacturing at a time when the sector faces real skills challenges."
Shaun Smith, Chief Commercial Officer, said: "Demand for titanium castings continues to exceed capacity, and these new roles allow us to serve growing aerospace markets across three continents. We're particularly proud that many of our senior team, including myself, our Managing Director Richard Cook and our Chief Operating Officer Ryan Longden, started our careers as apprentices. We're creating genuine career pathways in a critical UK industry."
Rothbiz reported in July that an £18m investment package is enabling Castings Technology to accelerate its steep growth trajectory by moving into new premises in Sheffield.
Castings Technology wesbite
Images: Castings Technology
