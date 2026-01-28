News: Cricket club on the front foot with padel court plans
By Tom Austen
It could be a whole new ball game at a Rotherham cricket club, if plans are approved for new padel courts.
Padel is a form of tennis that originated in Mexico in 1969, grew across South America before making it to Spain. The sport is now rapidly expanding across Europe.
The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) says that since 2020 the number of padel courts in Britain grew from 50 to over 800, while annual participation rose from 15,000 in 2019 to 400,000 players in 2025.
With plans progressing for new padel facilities in Hellaby and Kimberworth, Upper Haugh Cricket Club is looking to get into the game with plans for four new courts at its site off Wentworth Road, near Rawmarsh.
As well as fielding men's, women's and junior teams, the community club, which dates back to 1855, hosts cricket programmes and summer camps, other sports sessions and community / charity events and celebrations.
The plans show how four new padel courts and a new two lane fully enclosed cricket net facility would replace the existing cricket nets which are over 20 years old and considered to be no longer fit for purpose.
The proposals also include assessments covering issues such as noise, lighting, biodiversity and traffic.
The hours of operation are expected to be between 8am and 9pm and the noise impact assessment recommends the installation of an acoustic barrier.
Advertisement
The plans state: "The club has been able to draw in private investment to develop the padel courts and nets - with additional grant support (for the nets only) being progressed with Yorkshire Cricket Board. In addition to providing funding the individual investors also bring experience of developing padel courts in partnership with cricket clubs – being closely associated with the consortium which has developed the padel courts at Shaw Lane (Barnsley Cricket Club).
"With cricket being a summer-only game club revenue is currently season dependent. Padel will provide a new footfall for the club and open-up an all year round source of income. It is also anticipated that by introducing padel players to the club this might also improve engagement numbers in cricket (and vice versa) and create a new, larger and more diverse club membership. This is crucial to the ongoing viability of the club."
Support has already been received from the LTA who said that: "The proposed new Padel courts at Upper Haugh CC will, alongside the cricket and social facilities create a sporting hub for local people, and this will provide a facility where the local community can come together socially and keep physically active."
A drop in session on the plans is being held at the club on Thursday January 29.
Upper Haugh Cricket Club website
Images: LTA / Upper Haugh Cricket Club
Padel is a form of tennis that originated in Mexico in 1969, grew across South America before making it to Spain. The sport is now rapidly expanding across Europe.
The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) says that since 2020 the number of padel courts in Britain grew from 50 to over 800, while annual participation rose from 15,000 in 2019 to 400,000 players in 2025.
With plans progressing for new padel facilities in Hellaby and Kimberworth, Upper Haugh Cricket Club is looking to get into the game with plans for four new courts at its site off Wentworth Road, near Rawmarsh.
As well as fielding men's, women's and junior teams, the community club, which dates back to 1855, hosts cricket programmes and summer camps, other sports sessions and community / charity events and celebrations.
The plans show how four new padel courts and a new two lane fully enclosed cricket net facility would replace the existing cricket nets which are over 20 years old and considered to be no longer fit for purpose.
The proposals also include assessments covering issues such as noise, lighting, biodiversity and traffic.
The hours of operation are expected to be between 8am and 9pm and the noise impact assessment recommends the installation of an acoustic barrier.
Advertisement
The plans state: "The club has been able to draw in private investment to develop the padel courts and nets - with additional grant support (for the nets only) being progressed with Yorkshire Cricket Board. In addition to providing funding the individual investors also bring experience of developing padel courts in partnership with cricket clubs – being closely associated with the consortium which has developed the padel courts at Shaw Lane (Barnsley Cricket Club).
"With cricket being a summer-only game club revenue is currently season dependent. Padel will provide a new footfall for the club and open-up an all year round source of income. It is also anticipated that by introducing padel players to the club this might also improve engagement numbers in cricket (and vice versa) and create a new, larger and more diverse club membership. This is crucial to the ongoing viability of the club."
Support has already been received from the LTA who said that: "The proposed new Padel courts at Upper Haugh CC will, alongside the cricket and social facilities create a sporting hub for local people, and this will provide a facility where the local community can come together socially and keep physically active."
A drop in session on the plans is being held at the club on Thursday January 29.
Upper Haugh Cricket Club website
Images: LTA / Upper Haugh Cricket Club
0 comments:
Post a Comment