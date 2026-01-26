News: Rotherham Opportunities College unveils major expansion plans
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Opportunities College has secured planning permission to transform a former industrial facility into a new state-of-the-art education hub, and the college is planning to give businesses from across the region an exclusive sneak preview of its exciting future plans.
Located on Sycamore Road, Eastwood Trading Estate, the new premises will double the size of the college’s existing site and will include purpose-designed teaching spaces, purpose-designed classrooms and breakout spaces, vocational learning areas, training kitchens, integrated therapeutic facilities, an outdoor learning space and a multi-use games area (MUGA).
The decision to relocate from its existing premises was made to expand its provision and better meet the needs of young adults with special educational needs and disabilities across Rotherham and South Yorkshire.
With the new venture set to welcome its first students later this year, the college expects the site to become fully operational by 2027, and to realise its ambitions, a new fundraising campaign has been launched, with the aim of raising £500,000 to complete the planned renovations.
To mark the launch of its new site, Rotherham Opportunities College is also hoping to collaborate with local businesses, by hosting a special drop-in networking event at its new site. The event will provide a chance to find out more about its exciting plans, make new contacts and discover more about the college’s supported internships programme – an initiative that helps young adults prepare for life after education.
Dr Perdita Mousley, Principal of Rotherham Opportunities College, said: “The need for special education provision, particularly for young adults, has never been greater, and as demand for our services continues to rise, relocating to our new site forms a vital aspect of our future growth plans. Moving to our new Sycamore Road site is an incredibly exciting moment for our students, staff and the local community. Our new home will provide a blank canvas to create the right environment to help young people with special educational needs to unlock their full potential.
Our networking event aims to showcase some of the truly unique work we are delivering at Rotherham Opportunities College, and we are inviting local businesses to come along, find out more about the unique work we deliver and get involved – whether that’s working in partnership with the college, contributing towards our charitable aims or providing supported internship work placements for our students.”
Launched in 2018, Rotherham Opportunities College supports young people aged 16–25 with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) to develop independence, wellbeing and employability skills. The college was rated ‘Good’ in its most recent OFSTED inspection and secured an outstanding rating in two areas. Last year the college became a registered charity.
The Rotherham Opportunities College business networking drop-in event will take place on Wednesday 28th January between 10am-2pm and is free to attend.
Rotherham Opportunities College website
Images: RoC
2 comments:
I'm sure parents will be queuing up to send their kids to Eastwood on their own.
Why single out Eastwood?.Responsible parents shouldn't let vulnerable kids go anywhere on their own. And why use a thread like this to push your own agenda?
