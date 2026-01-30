News: Chancellor visits South Yorkshire Investment Zone
By Tom Austen
Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Rt Hon Rachel Reeves MP, has visited ground-breaking facilities at the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC).
The Chancellor visited the Composites at Speed and Scale (COMPASS) facility built on the site of the former Sheffield airport, one of the North of England’s largest ever research and innovation projects that was announced as part of the South Yorkshire Investment Zone.
Confirmed as the first Investment Zone in the UK in 2023, it is using the region’s success in advanced manufacturing to help make South Yorkshire the best place to start, scale or relocate businesses from around the world, boosting the UK economy.
Primarily focused on connecting Sheffield to Rotherham (where the research assets such as The AMRC are already located), it is expected to create 8,000 new jobs and bring in £1.2bn worth of private investment by 2030.
Having launched on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham in 2003, The AMRC outgrew the site of the former Orgreave coking works and expanded over the Parkway and into Sheffield, developing its own "Innovation District" with buildings such as Factory 2050, which opened in 2015.
Joined by South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, vice-chancellor of the University of Sheffield Professor Koen Lamberts and AMRC interim chief executive officer Ben Morgan, the Chancellor toured the state-of-the-art facility designed to revolutionise aerospace manufacturing.
During the visit, the Chancellor praised the University of Sheffield and AMRC’s commitment to working in lockstep with industry to advance the UK’s position as a clean energy superpower, while creating highly skilled jobs and boosting economic growth both regionally and nationally.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said: “It was fantastic to visit the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, part of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult, and see first-hand how South Yorkshire is leading the way in cutting-edge innovation.
"The partnerships here between world-class researchers and global companies like Boeing, Rolls-Royce and McLaren show exactly why we're backing advanced manufacturing through our modern Industrial Strategy.
"This region has unique strengths that we're determined to build on. That's why we're working with local leaders and businesses to ensure the benefits of growth are felt right across the North, raising living standards and creating opportunities for working people."
Ben Morgan, interim Chief Executive Officer of the AMRC, added: “The work we are doing at the AMRC, as a proud member of the HVM Catapult, is a blueprint for the future of UK manufacturing. From light weighting aerostructures at our new COMPASS facility to developing modular manufacturing processes with Rolls-Royce SMR, we are bridging the gap between world-class research and industrial reality.
“With a 25-year track record of proven success, it was a privilege to show the Chancellor how our advanced manufacturing expertise is underpinning the UK’s transition to net-zero while powering economic growth, both regionally and nationally.
“Guided by the UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy, we’re committed to working alongside our colleagues in the University and HVM Catapult to ensure the UK remains a global leader in sustainable innovation.”
Cllr. Chris Read, the leader of Rotherham Council attended the event and said it was a pleasure to talk to the chancellor about the AMP, Northern Powerhouse Rail and plans for the Don Valley Corridor.
AMRC website
Images: AMRC
AMRC website
Images: AMRC
