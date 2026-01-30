News: Council sets aside £700k to support businesses on Rotherham's high streets
By Tom Austen
High street businesses across Rotherham are in line for much-needed support with local and regional business support agencies setting aside resources to target "High Street Heroes."
The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has recently launched High Street Heroes, a fully funded programme designed especially for South Yorkshire's independent retailers and high street businesses.
Delivered by Novus Marketing Solutions, the programme is designed to help real businesses build confidence, attract customers, and feel more in control of their online presence. Supporting shop owners, market traders, cafés, restaurants, hospitality venues, and service providers that have a physical presence, it includes practical workshops, 1-to-1 consultations, events and resources.
A spokesperson for the scheme said: "Running a high street business today comes with constant pressure. From managing stock and serving customers to dealing with rising costs and trying to keep up online, it can often feel like there is never enough time to step back and focus on growth.
"High Street Heroes has been created to give independent high street businesses access to support that is clear, friendly, and designed to fit around real working days. Everything is explained in plain English, with a focus on ideas that can be used straight away rather than theory or jargon.
"High streets are at the heart of local communities. When independent businesses feel supported and confident, it benefits not just the shops themselves but the towns and people around them.
"High Street Heroes is about backing those businesses with the right kind of support at the right time, helping South Yorkshire’s high streets move forward together."
Advertisement
Rotherham Council is looking to further support high streets in the town centre, Swinton, Wath, Maltby and Dinnington.
Rothbiz reported last year that the authority's Shop Unit Business Grant Project was oversubscribed but it looks like further funding has been found.
With an initial £270,000 from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), a decision was made in December 2025 to allocate a further £117,643 to the project from the same pot to meet demand.
And following the capital investment, a £304,000 figure is included in the council's budget for 2025/26 to introduce three new Business Support Officers to engage with businesses in the town centre areas, helping them to flourish.
"As well as providing a visible presence, and becoming known, in the various locations they will provide initial business advice, help to co-ordinate local promotions, signpost to other services (e.g. grant opportunities) and co-ordinate with other Council departments. They will also have access to a small budget in each of the five locations to support local activities e.g. promotional campaigns or local events."
The aim is to allow for greater engagement with ward members, businesses and residents with the officers working across the five main town centre locations, but also be available to provide support to business in other high street locations across the borough.
Further investment for certain high streets is also on its way through the Pride in Place long term funding allocated by the government - £20m over the next ten years for building Pride in Place in the Rotherham Central area and £20m over the next ten years for building Pride in Place in Maltby East.
High Street Heroes website
On the High Streets website
RiDO website
Images: RMBC / Pugh Auctions
The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has recently launched High Street Heroes, a fully funded programme designed especially for South Yorkshire's independent retailers and high street businesses.
Delivered by Novus Marketing Solutions, the programme is designed to help real businesses build confidence, attract customers, and feel more in control of their online presence. Supporting shop owners, market traders, cafés, restaurants, hospitality venues, and service providers that have a physical presence, it includes practical workshops, 1-to-1 consultations, events and resources.
A spokesperson for the scheme said: "Running a high street business today comes with constant pressure. From managing stock and serving customers to dealing with rising costs and trying to keep up online, it can often feel like there is never enough time to step back and focus on growth.
"High Street Heroes has been created to give independent high street businesses access to support that is clear, friendly, and designed to fit around real working days. Everything is explained in plain English, with a focus on ideas that can be used straight away rather than theory or jargon.
"High streets are at the heart of local communities. When independent businesses feel supported and confident, it benefits not just the shops themselves but the towns and people around them.
"High Street Heroes is about backing those businesses with the right kind of support at the right time, helping South Yorkshire’s high streets move forward together."
Advertisement
Rotherham Council is looking to further support high streets in the town centre, Swinton, Wath, Maltby and Dinnington.
Rothbiz reported last year that the authority's Shop Unit Business Grant Project was oversubscribed but it looks like further funding has been found.
With an initial £270,000 from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), a decision was made in December 2025 to allocate a further £117,643 to the project from the same pot to meet demand.
And following the capital investment, a £304,000 figure is included in the council's budget for 2025/26 to introduce three new Business Support Officers to engage with businesses in the town centre areas, helping them to flourish.
"As well as providing a visible presence, and becoming known, in the various locations they will provide initial business advice, help to co-ordinate local promotions, signpost to other services (e.g. grant opportunities) and co-ordinate with other Council departments. They will also have access to a small budget in each of the five locations to support local activities e.g. promotional campaigns or local events."
The aim is to allow for greater engagement with ward members, businesses and residents with the officers working across the five main town centre locations, but also be available to provide support to business in other high street locations across the borough.
Further investment for certain high streets is also on its way through the Pride in Place long term funding allocated by the government - £20m over the next ten years for building Pride in Place in the Rotherham Central area and £20m over the next ten years for building Pride in Place in Maltby East.
High Street Heroes website
On the High Streets website
RiDO website
Images: RMBC / Pugh Auctions
0 comments:
Post a Comment