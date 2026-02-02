News: Redevelopment plans put forward for Rotherham pub
By Tom Austen
A prominent public house in Rotherham could be about to be brought back to life following a period of inactivity.
Newly submitted plans include a restaurant and a convenience store.
Occupying a prime spot on Kimberworth's High Street, The Green Dragon is a large, imposing pub that comes with restaurant dining to the rear and first floor function room.
According to CAMRA, the pub was acquired by national operator Stonegate and was extensively refurbished before reopening in August 2022. It closed before reopening again in 2024 alongside Maisha Spice, which specialised in Indian style cuisine.
Currently closed, Rothbiz reported last year that the freehold of the pub had gone up for sale for £400,000.
A change of use planning application from Harbham Odedra shows that the ground floor would change from a pub to a restaurant with the retention of first-floor residential accommodation. The proposals also include the removal of existing outbuildings, and the construction of a single-storey retail extension.
The proposed retail unit to the right of the existing entrance fronting High Street. Plans show that it would have an approximate gross internal area of 3,200 sq ft and is designed as a "One Stop–type convenience store."
The plans, drawn up by Dan's Architectural Services, state: "The design approach seeks to retain and enhance the existing building while introducing a modest and well-considered extension that responds positively to the character of the surrounding area. The proposal represents an efficient and sustainable reuse of an existing community building, without resulting in overdevelopment of the site.
"The proposal ensures the continued active use of a long-established community building, avoiding vacancy and decline. The restaurant will continue to provide a welcoming social environment for residents and families, function and meeting spaces for private and community events, a family-friendly venue that supports inclusive social interaction.
"The convenience retail unit will provide an important local service, particularly for residents with limited mobility or without access to private vehicles.
"The application seeks permission for the loss of a former public house use that has been vacant for a prolonged period and is demonstrably no longer viable. The premises have been actively marketed for continued licensed use by specialist hospitality agents at a realistic rental level, with no viable operator interest forthcoming."
