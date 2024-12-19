News: Revised plans for Rotherham country park café
By Tom Austen
An updated planning application has been submitted for a café refurbishment project and outdoor landscaping at a country park in Rotherham.
Securing money from the Government's Levelling Up Fund (LUF), £19.9m was awarded for a number of connected projects which aim to build a new leisure industry that responds to the challenges of economic recovery and health and well-being.
A £2.5m improvement plan for Thrybergh Country Park moved a step closer last year after plans for a new café building were approved but in July this year, Rotherham Council's cabinet approved a new way forward which meant that there is a "reduced scope" for the Thrybergh scheme where a brand new café building has been scrapped and replaced by a refurbished café and outside space.
Following market testing, the project required "revised budgets as a result of the impact of inflation and the volatile national and international construction market."
The new scheme has been given a budget of £789,873 and new plans, drawn up by the council's design and projects team, are for the refurbishment and alteration of the existing café building, and revised level access arrangements with the creation of a new ramped entrance and landing.
The development also includes increasing the size of an existing outdoor seating/terrace area, with associated hard and soft landscaping works. Fixed external canopies to accommodate covered seating for visitors of the café and country park could also be added.
The application explains: "The proposed development seeks to improve the existing lakeside café and outdoor terrace/seating provision. The existing café is well established in the country park, and has been operating since 1995, and offers an ancillary function to users of the park.
"However, the existing café is outdated and limited in terms of its size and offering. It currently provides seating for up to 50 people, yet primarily serves takeaway food due to the existing seating being contained primarily in the conservatory, which provides a hot and unpleasant environment in the summer and is cold in the winter. The existing café building also provides a limited external seating area, which fails to fully take advantage of the attractive lakeside setting that the site occupies.
"The proposed alterations to the existing café would look to address the thermal envelope issues with the conservatory. By instating a new insulated flat roof to meet current regulations and replace/alter the existing glazing arrangement to create a habitable space and prevent the current heat gain/loss experienced with the existing conservatory glazing."
A new entrance would be to the lakeside with booth seating inside to make more efficient use of space. The new café design provides up to 60 covers internally, whilst the outdoor terrace will provide space for up to 100 covers externally.
Plans conclude: "The upgraded café will significantly enhance the ancillary facilities supporting the overall function of the country park and will positively align with the key objective set out within the LPA's [Rotherham Council's] Cultural Strategy (2019- 2016) of improving facilities at the Country Park.
"The proposed development will also enhance the attractiveness of the country park as a destination for outdoor recreation and will clearly support the LPA's stated goal "enable everyone to get active, get creative and get outdoors, more often.""
Work on an £8,854,198 project at Rother Valley Country Park recently got underway.
Images: Google Maps /RMBC
