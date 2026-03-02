News: Rotherham firms receive royal visits
By Tom Austen
Two Rotherham-based companies had the honour of a royal visit recently when Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal was in the region.
Last month, Princess Anne visited MTL Advanced in Brinsworth, and was received by His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Professor Dame Hilary Chapman.
The firm, which operates a 387,000 sq ft facility, has over 440 employees and annual sales expected to exceed £64m for 2025. MTL Advanced is recognised globally as a market leader in the processing of armoured steels and complex fabrications. The business has invested more than £15m in additional factory space and state-of-the-art equipment over the past two years.
In addition, over 100 apprentices have now come through the doors of MTL's in-house Academy since it opened its doors in 2015 and the company’s home-grown talent has played a critical role in the company’s recent growth and success.
After a visit to a nursery and the Baby Basics UK charity in Sheffield, Her Royal Highness then visited Yorkshire Crisps in Rotherham.
The luxury hand cooked crisps and popcorn maker is based at Waleswood where its award-winning produce is made by a small, dedicated team using the finest local ingredients for a local, national and international market.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Crisps said: "It was a truly memorable day for our whole team. Her Royal Highness was a wonderful guest, generously taking the time to speak with colleagues across the site and showing genuine interest in the people and processes behind our crisps. Her warmth and engagement made a lasting impression on everyone she met.
"We are also proud to recognise the outstanding work The Princess Royal continues to do in supporting local industry and championing charities across the UK. Her Royal Highness’s dedication to strengthening communities and celebrating British enterprise is both inspiring and greatly appreciated."
Images: Yorkshire Crisps
