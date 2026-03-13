News: CF Booth Ltd sold out of admin to the Ron Hull Group
By Tom Austen
The joint administrators of historic Rotherham firm, CF Booth Limited have announced that they have concluded a sale of the company’s business and assets to Hu11 Limited, a subsidiary of Ron Hull Jnr Limited.
James Lumb and Howard Smith from Interpath were appointed joint administrators to CF Booth Limited, one of the UK’s leading metal recycling companies, on 16 January 2026 and subsequently appointed Joint Administrators over a further five of the Company’s subsidiaries on 20 January 2026.
As reported by Rothbiz, subsequently, on March 10, James Lumb and Howard Smith were appointed joint administrators to Demex Limited and Albion Jones Limited, also subsidiaries of CF Booth. Immediately following these appointments, the joint administrators completed a sale of substantially all the assets of all eight Companies to Hu11 Limited. The transactions for Demex and Albion Jones were going concern sales, allowing the demolition business to continue operations.
An earlier update from administrators showed that there were six shortlisted bidders for the group.
Headquartered and founded in Rotherham in the 1920s, CF Booth grew from a local metal trader into one of the largest independently run metal recycling companies in Europe. With its 35-acre site at Armer Street, Masbrough, the business has been family owned and operated and once employed over 200 staff, trading both ferrous and non-ferrous metals and processes recycled materials for a wide range of customers across the UK and beyond.
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Founded in Rotherham in 1976, Ron Hull Group has grown to become one of Yorkshire’s most recognisable companies providing a range of metal recovery and waste recycling services. Its Ron Hull Jnr division is one of the largest scrap metal traders in the North of England, buying and selling all grades of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It operates from large sites on the Barbot Hall Industrial Estate.
As part of the transaction, all 29 members of staff employed by Demex and Albion Jones have transferred to Hu11 Limited.
James Lumb, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said: “CF Booth is a big part of both the regional community and the UK and European metal recycling sector. The Ron Hull name is synonymous across South Yorkshire for scrap metal trading, so we are pleased to have concluded these transactions which not only preserve jobs for employees of Demex and Albion Jones but which we hope, in due course, will also see operations recommence at CF Booth’s sites in Rotherham.”
Nigel and Mark Hull, directors of Ron Hull Jr Limited, said: “As a business which has operated in Rotherham for 50 years, we’re pleased to have been able to secure this transaction which reaffirms our commitment and support to the local area. We are incredibly proud of what our father Ron Hull has achieved, and look forward to building upon this success as we welcome the Demex and Albion Jones team to the Ron Hull family.”
Ron Hull Group website
Images: Google Maps
James Lumb and Howard Smith from Interpath were appointed joint administrators to CF Booth Limited, one of the UK’s leading metal recycling companies, on 16 January 2026 and subsequently appointed Joint Administrators over a further five of the Company’s subsidiaries on 20 January 2026.
As reported by Rothbiz, subsequently, on March 10, James Lumb and Howard Smith were appointed joint administrators to Demex Limited and Albion Jones Limited, also subsidiaries of CF Booth. Immediately following these appointments, the joint administrators completed a sale of substantially all the assets of all eight Companies to Hu11 Limited. The transactions for Demex and Albion Jones were going concern sales, allowing the demolition business to continue operations.
An earlier update from administrators showed that there were six shortlisted bidders for the group.
Headquartered and founded in Rotherham in the 1920s, CF Booth grew from a local metal trader into one of the largest independently run metal recycling companies in Europe. With its 35-acre site at Armer Street, Masbrough, the business has been family owned and operated and once employed over 200 staff, trading both ferrous and non-ferrous metals and processes recycled materials for a wide range of customers across the UK and beyond.
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Founded in Rotherham in 1976, Ron Hull Group has grown to become one of Yorkshire’s most recognisable companies providing a range of metal recovery and waste recycling services. Its Ron Hull Jnr division is one of the largest scrap metal traders in the North of England, buying and selling all grades of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It operates from large sites on the Barbot Hall Industrial Estate.
As part of the transaction, all 29 members of staff employed by Demex and Albion Jones have transferred to Hu11 Limited.
James Lumb, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said: “CF Booth is a big part of both the regional community and the UK and European metal recycling sector. The Ron Hull name is synonymous across South Yorkshire for scrap metal trading, so we are pleased to have concluded these transactions which not only preserve jobs for employees of Demex and Albion Jones but which we hope, in due course, will also see operations recommence at CF Booth’s sites in Rotherham.”
Nigel and Mark Hull, directors of Ron Hull Jr Limited, said: “As a business which has operated in Rotherham for 50 years, we’re pleased to have been able to secure this transaction which reaffirms our commitment and support to the local area. We are incredibly proud of what our father Ron Hull has achieved, and look forward to building upon this success as we welcome the Demex and Albion Jones team to the Ron Hull family.”
Ron Hull Group website
Images: Google Maps
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