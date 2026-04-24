News: New developers take on large Rotherham housing scheme
By Tom Austen
A controversial 450 house development in Rotherham could be moving ahead again, nearly two years after previous developers walked away.
Rothbiz reported in 2024 on a detailed planning application submitted by Avant and the landowner for arable fields that sit between existing housing and Sitwell golf course near to Whiston.
Landowners had worked together to submit an application having previously secured a residential allocation for the nearly 50 acre greenbelt site off Lathe Road / Worry Goose Lane through the development of the borough's Local Plan.
Applicants, AE Waddington, R Parkes & V Foers, worked with JVH Town Planning and agents, WYG, to secure outline planning approval despite over 300 letters of representation being received when it went before the planning board at Rotherham Council.
The 2023 reserved matters planning application from Avant Homes Central for the site remains undetermined but Whiston Residents Action Group (WRAG) and the local MP, Jake Richards found out in 2024 that Avant Homes no longer held an interest in the land.
Now Miller Homes Ltd has engaged with the local planning authority regarding the phasing of the development and the Section 106 legal agreement. Further planning updates are expected to reflect the incoming housebuilders’ product ranges.
Contact has been made with local councilllors and the MP about the updated scheme.
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An update states that since the reserved matters application was submitted "two well-established and highly regarded regional housebuilders have come together to collaboratively deliver the development. This partnership will support the efficient delivery of much-needed, high-quality new homes across a range of house types, alongside a shared commitment to creating a sustainable and well-designed new community."
WRAG states that the housebuilders involved are Miller Homes and St. Modwen Homes.
Miller Homes reported record results for the year ending December 2025, with a 34% increase in turnover to £1.4 billion, driven by the acquisition of St Modwen Homes. The acquisition was part of Miller Homes’ growth strategy, helping it meet its medium-term ambition of reaching 6,000 homes a year. It continues to operate the business under the St. Modwen Homes brand. Miller currently has a strong land pipeline with 91 sites and 16,329 plots in its consented landbank.
With outline approval, the scheme comes with a number of conditions, such as contributing to £225,000 for transport improvements plus a financial contribution to the proposed works at Worrygoose roundabout, £100k per annum for a period of three years for bus services, and 25% on site affordable housing provision.
Miller Homes website
St. Modwen Homes website
Images: Miller Homes / Google Maps
Rothbiz reported in 2024 on a detailed planning application submitted by Avant and the landowner for arable fields that sit between existing housing and Sitwell golf course near to Whiston.
Landowners had worked together to submit an application having previously secured a residential allocation for the nearly 50 acre greenbelt site off Lathe Road / Worry Goose Lane through the development of the borough's Local Plan.
Applicants, AE Waddington, R Parkes & V Foers, worked with JVH Town Planning and agents, WYG, to secure outline planning approval despite over 300 letters of representation being received when it went before the planning board at Rotherham Council.
The 2023 reserved matters planning application from Avant Homes Central for the site remains undetermined but Whiston Residents Action Group (WRAG) and the local MP, Jake Richards found out in 2024 that Avant Homes no longer held an interest in the land.
Now Miller Homes Ltd has engaged with the local planning authority regarding the phasing of the development and the Section 106 legal agreement. Further planning updates are expected to reflect the incoming housebuilders’ product ranges.
Contact has been made with local councilllors and the MP about the updated scheme.
Advertisement
An update states that since the reserved matters application was submitted "two well-established and highly regarded regional housebuilders have come together to collaboratively deliver the development. This partnership will support the efficient delivery of much-needed, high-quality new homes across a range of house types, alongside a shared commitment to creating a sustainable and well-designed new community."
WRAG states that the housebuilders involved are Miller Homes and St. Modwen Homes.
Miller Homes reported record results for the year ending December 2025, with a 34% increase in turnover to £1.4 billion, driven by the acquisition of St Modwen Homes. The acquisition was part of Miller Homes’ growth strategy, helping it meet its medium-term ambition of reaching 6,000 homes a year. It continues to operate the business under the St. Modwen Homes brand. Miller currently has a strong land pipeline with 91 sites and 16,329 plots in its consented landbank.
With outline approval, the scheme comes with a number of conditions, such as contributing to £225,000 for transport improvements plus a financial contribution to the proposed works at Worrygoose roundabout, £100k per annum for a period of three years for bus services, and 25% on site affordable housing provision.
Miller Homes website
St. Modwen Homes website
Images: Miller Homes / Google Maps
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