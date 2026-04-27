News: Keepmoat submits plans for Rotherham housing development
By Tom Austen
A planning application has been submitted to build houses on another green field site in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported last year that Keepmoat Homes was targeting a site known as Aston Common that was allocated for residential use in the council's local plan, adopted in 2018 and taking it out of the green belt.
The Mansfield Road site is located within Swallownest which is designated as a Principal Settlement in the Rotherham Settlement Hierarchy contained within the local plan, which indicated that the 6.5 hectare site could be used for 175 houses.
The full application is for the erection of 189 dwellings, public open space, sustainable drainage solutions, pumping station and associated infrastructure.
Due to the sloping topography of the site, the design proposals have therefore been completed alongside specialist engineers to ensure that the development can be achieved successfully using a series of retaining walls.
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A variety of property types are established within the scheme in terms of form and size with a mix of 1 (10), 2 (65), 3 (69) and 4 (45) bedroom properties. Detached, semi detached and terraced forms are proposed as well as quarter houses.
Rotherham Council's policy for schemes of this size is for 25% of the houses to be classed as affordable. Keepmoat has raised concerns over viability and has not included an Affordable Housing Statement with the application.
All vehicle access will be taken from Mansfield Road.
"The proposed development brings significant social, economic and environmental benefits and very much falls within the definition of sustainable development, on which the NPPF [national planning policies] encourages planning authorities to take a positive approach. It has been demonstrated that the scheme will not result in any significant adverse impacts and there are no policies within the NPPF which indicates that the development should be restricted."
Earlier this year the planning board at Rotherham Council voted to approve plans for an application for over 100 houses also on Mansfield Road from developer, Gleeson.
Keepmoat website
Images: Keepmoat / JRP
Rothbiz reported last year that Keepmoat Homes was targeting a site known as Aston Common that was allocated for residential use in the council's local plan, adopted in 2018 and taking it out of the green belt.
The Mansfield Road site is located within Swallownest which is designated as a Principal Settlement in the Rotherham Settlement Hierarchy contained within the local plan, which indicated that the 6.5 hectare site could be used for 175 houses.
The full application is for the erection of 189 dwellings, public open space, sustainable drainage solutions, pumping station and associated infrastructure.
Due to the sloping topography of the site, the design proposals have therefore been completed alongside specialist engineers to ensure that the development can be achieved successfully using a series of retaining walls.
Advertisement
A variety of property types are established within the scheme in terms of form and size with a mix of 1 (10), 2 (65), 3 (69) and 4 (45) bedroom properties. Detached, semi detached and terraced forms are proposed as well as quarter houses.
Rotherham Council's policy for schemes of this size is for 25% of the houses to be classed as affordable. Keepmoat has raised concerns over viability and has not included an Affordable Housing Statement with the application.
All vehicle access will be taken from Mansfield Road.
"The proposed development brings significant social, economic and environmental benefits and very much falls within the definition of sustainable development, on which the NPPF [national planning policies] encourages planning authorities to take a positive approach. It has been demonstrated that the scheme will not result in any significant adverse impacts and there are no policies within the NPPF which indicates that the development should be restricted."
Earlier this year the planning board at Rotherham Council voted to approve plans for an application for over 100 houses also on Mansfield Road from developer, Gleeson.
Keepmoat website
Images: Keepmoat / JRP
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