News: Mixed use plans for former Rotherham pub
By Tom Austen
A new set of plans have been submitted that would bring back to life a vacant pub on the edge of Rotherham town centre, reports Visit Rotherham.
Updated following earlier approved plans, they include a restaurant, a café and a small Bed & Breakfast (B&B).
Back in 2011, plans were approved to convert the rear of the vacant Crinoline Bridge Inn on Rawmarsh Road into a café/sandwich shop, with the main pub operating as a tile shop.
Rothbiz reported in 2024 that an application was submitted for a change of use from a tile shop to a restaurant, including the erection of a commercial unit with additional rear corridor access and the construction of first floor roof terrace.
Pad Thai Cafe has been in operation at the site for a number of years after applicant, Phil Richardson, was advised by Rotherham Council that the introduction of residential use in this location would be "wholly unsuitable and likely to lead to poor amenity for future occupiers."
Now Visit Rotherham reports on the latest plans that replace the previously approved single-restaurant scheme. None of the external alterations approved under the earlier permission are included in this revised submission.
If approved, the conversion would be carried out without external changes. All modifications proposed are internal, relating purely to the reorganisation of the building’s internal layout and operational model.
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Plans show that, on the ground floor, the restaurant will occupy the main frontage of the building, accessed from Rawmarsh Road. It will provide indoor dining and bar facilities. The café will be situated at the rear of the ground floor with its own seated areas and service counter.
The first floor will be internally reconfigured into four ensuite double bedrooms. These will operate as a small-scale B&B. The café will act as the functional hub for the B&B, providing breakfast for guests as well as check-in, key collection and visitor support.
Plans explain that they a create "a coherent and commercially viable mixed-use arrangement that maximises the long-term sustainability of the premises.
"The proposal represents a positive and sustainable re-use of an existing building by introducing three complementary commercial uses. The restaurant and café will provide community-facing food and drink services, while the B&B introduces modest visitor accommodation without the need for external works. This diversification strengthens long-term commercial viability and supports local employment.
"The scheme avoids any visual or physical impact on the surrounding area, maintains adequate parking and access arrangements, and aligns with national and local planning policy promoting sustainable economic growth and mixed-use development."
The Crinoline Bridge Inn, as it was originally known, is thought to have opened in 1849, with the current building at one time showing 1919 above the door.
Images: Google Maps
Updated following earlier approved plans, they include a restaurant, a café and a small Bed & Breakfast (B&B).
Back in 2011, plans were approved to convert the rear of the vacant Crinoline Bridge Inn on Rawmarsh Road into a café/sandwich shop, with the main pub operating as a tile shop.
Rothbiz reported in 2024 that an application was submitted for a change of use from a tile shop to a restaurant, including the erection of a commercial unit with additional rear corridor access and the construction of first floor roof terrace.
Pad Thai Cafe has been in operation at the site for a number of years after applicant, Phil Richardson, was advised by Rotherham Council that the introduction of residential use in this location would be "wholly unsuitable and likely to lead to poor amenity for future occupiers."
Now Visit Rotherham reports on the latest plans that replace the previously approved single-restaurant scheme. None of the external alterations approved under the earlier permission are included in this revised submission.
If approved, the conversion would be carried out without external changes. All modifications proposed are internal, relating purely to the reorganisation of the building’s internal layout and operational model.
Advertisement
Plans show that, on the ground floor, the restaurant will occupy the main frontage of the building, accessed from Rawmarsh Road. It will provide indoor dining and bar facilities. The café will be situated at the rear of the ground floor with its own seated areas and service counter.
The first floor will be internally reconfigured into four ensuite double bedrooms. These will operate as a small-scale B&B. The café will act as the functional hub for the B&B, providing breakfast for guests as well as check-in, key collection and visitor support.
Plans explain that they a create "a coherent and commercially viable mixed-use arrangement that maximises the long-term sustainability of the premises.
"The proposal represents a positive and sustainable re-use of an existing building by introducing three complementary commercial uses. The restaurant and café will provide community-facing food and drink services, while the B&B introduces modest visitor accommodation without the need for external works. This diversification strengthens long-term commercial viability and supports local employment.
"The scheme avoids any visual or physical impact on the surrounding area, maintains adequate parking and access arrangements, and aligns with national and local planning policy promoting sustainable economic growth and mixed-use development."
The Crinoline Bridge Inn, as it was originally known, is thought to have opened in 1849, with the current building at one time showing 1919 above the door.
Images: Google Maps
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