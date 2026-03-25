News: Social value network highlights careers inspiration at Skills Street
By Tom Austen
Business leaders from across South Yorkshire experienced first-hand how an innovative careers education facility is helping to deliver measurable social value for the region’s young people and employers.
South Yorkshire’s Giving Network (SYGN) brought together networkers at Skills Street in Rotherham for a special event focused on linking business social value ambitions with practical careers education.
Hosted at the immersive facility – which features a real-life airport lounge and plane cabin, aviation training suite, health centre and hands-on construction site – the session explored how practical learning environments can help address regional skills gaps while supporting companies to meet their own social value targets.
Since opening in 2025 next to Gulliver’s Theme Park Rother Valley, more than 4,000 young people have taken part in sessions at Skills Street. Visiting students rotate through four themed zones, each lasting 45 minutes, gaining sector-specific skills to broaden their aspirations and improve employability.
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James Beighton, Development Lead at Skills Street, said: "Skills Street is all about inspiring the next generation. We know there are significant workforce gaps across South Yorkshire, particularly around essential soft skills as well as sector-specific roles.
"We’ve created a unique facility that changes perceptions of industries, educates and inspires children from primary age upwards, and helps them become better informed about future career opportunities. We cover 14 sectors, all age-appropriate, offering hands-on practical experiences from construction and STEM to aviation and leisure.
"We’ve looked closely at what South Yorkshire needs and where the skills gaps are, and we’re aiming to help plug those gaps. We are keen to continue developing the space so that even more young people can benefit. This facility is unique to South Yorkshire and something we should all be getting behind."
South Yorkshire’s Giving Network (SYGN) has been developed by South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF).
Through SYGN, SYCF works with businesses committed to delivering social value across South Yorkshire to help them build connections and create measurable community impact.
Michelle Dickinson, Head of Philanthropy and Programmes at South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation, said: "This was an incredible opportunity to bring together our networkers to show how collaboration between businesses and facilities such as Skills Street can deliver shared value.
"Skills Street is an absolutely fantastic facility. We are so grateful to James and his team, along with Gulliver’s Valley and the Work-wise Foundation, for supporting and hosting such an engaging and thought-provoking event."
South Yorkshire's Giving Network website
Skills Street website
Images: SYCF
South Yorkshire’s Giving Network (SYGN) brought together networkers at Skills Street in Rotherham for a special event focused on linking business social value ambitions with practical careers education.
Hosted at the immersive facility – which features a real-life airport lounge and plane cabin, aviation training suite, health centre and hands-on construction site – the session explored how practical learning environments can help address regional skills gaps while supporting companies to meet their own social value targets.
Since opening in 2025 next to Gulliver’s Theme Park Rother Valley, more than 4,000 young people have taken part in sessions at Skills Street. Visiting students rotate through four themed zones, each lasting 45 minutes, gaining sector-specific skills to broaden their aspirations and improve employability.
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James Beighton, Development Lead at Skills Street, said: "Skills Street is all about inspiring the next generation. We know there are significant workforce gaps across South Yorkshire, particularly around essential soft skills as well as sector-specific roles.
"We’ve created a unique facility that changes perceptions of industries, educates and inspires children from primary age upwards, and helps them become better informed about future career opportunities. We cover 14 sectors, all age-appropriate, offering hands-on practical experiences from construction and STEM to aviation and leisure.
"We’ve looked closely at what South Yorkshire needs and where the skills gaps are, and we’re aiming to help plug those gaps. We are keen to continue developing the space so that even more young people can benefit. This facility is unique to South Yorkshire and something we should all be getting behind."
South Yorkshire’s Giving Network (SYGN) has been developed by South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF).
Through SYGN, SYCF works with businesses committed to delivering social value across South Yorkshire to help them build connections and create measurable community impact.
Michelle Dickinson, Head of Philanthropy and Programmes at South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation, said: "This was an incredible opportunity to bring together our networkers to show how collaboration between businesses and facilities such as Skills Street can deliver shared value.
"Skills Street is an absolutely fantastic facility. We are so grateful to James and his team, along with Gulliver’s Valley and the Work-wise Foundation, for supporting and hosting such an engaging and thought-provoking event."
South Yorkshire's Giving Network website
Skills Street website
Images: SYCF
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