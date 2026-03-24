News: Rolls-Royce Rotherham investment confirmed, £21m for casting facility
By Tom Austen
Rolls-Royce, one of the most famous names in engineering throughout the world, has confirmed that it will invest in a £21.3m expansion project at its Advanced Blade Casting Facility (ABCF) in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported first last year that the firm was working on proposals to double the factory’s production capacity with support from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).
The £110m facility on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham was officially opened in 2015 and is where turbine blades are manufactured for Rolls-Royce's world-leading aeroplane engines.
With a grant of £2m from SYMCA, a total of £21.3m is funding an increase in the capability and productivity of the facility, which manufactures some of the world’s most advanced turbine blades for Rolls-Royce jet engines that power long haul aircraft. Additional specialist machines funded by the investment will double output at the facility by 2030.
Nigel Bird, Executive Vice President, Turbine Systems, for Rolls-Royce, said: We’re grateful to South Yorkshire’s Mayor for his support. It’s a clear example of how regional government can generate confidence for private sector investment, helping to retain and expand this type of unique UK capability, and supporting UK exports.
“Thanks to Rolls-Royce's ongoing transformation we’re able to make this investment, which will bring benefits to the region and our customers. Our incredible team in Rotherham are making components every day that are pushing the boundaries of science. This investment is a vote of confidence in them and in the capability of the wider region to stay at the forefront of advanced manufacturing. We look forward to future collaboration that will help keep these valuable skills in the community.”
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South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard added: "South Yorkshire is home to world‑class engineering, world‑class innovation and world‑class talent.
“I’m proud that our support will help to unlock growth, keep cutting‑edge manufacturing here in South Yorkshire and further strengthen our role at the heart of the UK’s advanced manufacturing industry.”
The ABCF employs more than 300 people and casts, machines and inspects intermediate and high pressure turbine blades for the Trent XWB-84 which powers the Airbus A350-900 and the Trent 1000 XE, which powers the Boeing 787. Each high pressure turbine blade generates the power of a Formula 1 car, with between 60 and 90 inside each engine to provide enough thrust to propel some of the largest and most efficient aircraft into the sky.
Investment Zone status provides South Yorkshire with up to £160m over ten years which can be used to offer investors, developers and start-ups a combination of targeted support and financial interventions to start, scale up and relocate their businesses.
Rolls-Royce website
Images: Rolls-Royce
Rothbiz reported first last year that the firm was working on proposals to double the factory’s production capacity with support from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).
The £110m facility on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham was officially opened in 2015 and is where turbine blades are manufactured for Rolls-Royce's world-leading aeroplane engines.
With a grant of £2m from SYMCA, a total of £21.3m is funding an increase in the capability and productivity of the facility, which manufactures some of the world’s most advanced turbine blades for Rolls-Royce jet engines that power long haul aircraft. Additional specialist machines funded by the investment will double output at the facility by 2030.
Nigel Bird, Executive Vice President, Turbine Systems, for Rolls-Royce, said: We’re grateful to South Yorkshire’s Mayor for his support. It’s a clear example of how regional government can generate confidence for private sector investment, helping to retain and expand this type of unique UK capability, and supporting UK exports.
“Thanks to Rolls-Royce's ongoing transformation we’re able to make this investment, which will bring benefits to the region and our customers. Our incredible team in Rotherham are making components every day that are pushing the boundaries of science. This investment is a vote of confidence in them and in the capability of the wider region to stay at the forefront of advanced manufacturing. We look forward to future collaboration that will help keep these valuable skills in the community.”
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South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard added: "South Yorkshire is home to world‑class engineering, world‑class innovation and world‑class talent.
“I’m proud that our support will help to unlock growth, keep cutting‑edge manufacturing here in South Yorkshire and further strengthen our role at the heart of the UK’s advanced manufacturing industry.”
The ABCF employs more than 300 people and casts, machines and inspects intermediate and high pressure turbine blades for the Trent XWB-84 which powers the Airbus A350-900 and the Trent 1000 XE, which powers the Boeing 787. Each high pressure turbine blade generates the power of a Formula 1 car, with between 60 and 90 inside each engine to provide enough thrust to propel some of the largest and most efficient aircraft into the sky.
Investment Zone status provides South Yorkshire with up to £160m over ten years which can be used to offer investors, developers and start-ups a combination of targeted support and financial interventions to start, scale up and relocate their businesses.
Rolls-Royce website
Images: Rolls-Royce
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