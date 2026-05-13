News: What's the use? Still no viable scheme announced for listed building
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has set aside £701,390 to secure an art deco former cinema in the town centre until a new use can be found.
Vandals have previously caused "significant damage" to the fabric of the former Regal Cinema and Mecca Bingo on Corporation Street. The empty Grade II Listed building was acquired in 2022 and has been added to the Council’s own Heritage at Risk Register.
Rothbiz reported last year that a contract, worth £451,694, was awarded to Blackpool-based F Parkinson Ltd for the internal clearance, external roofing and refurbishment.
Planning approval has recently been secured for the latest part of the scheme that aims to ensure that the building remains safe, secure and compliant whilst a review of future use is undertaken. Intervention is necessary to secure the building whilst it vacant and help it to be safely and securely mothballed.
The latest works are described as relatively minor and involve replacing double timber doors on the side elevation facing the car park to the north, with double steel security doors. The existing cast iron rainwater goods on the building have also failed and it is proposed to replace them with cast aluminium rainwater goods painted in an off-white colour.
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A planner's report states: "The building is currently vacant and has been since the 2020 pandemic. The premises have been broken into in the past with metal theft and vandalism having occurred. The owner of the premises Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) have confirmed that they intend to mothball and secure the building until a viable scheme for its re-use can be found.
"With regards to the replacement timber doors, these are not of special interest and look to have been inserted at a later date to provide a fire escape for the building. Whilst the replacement steel doors will look defensive, it is acknowledged that they are necessary to stop break ins of the building whilst it is being mothballed. It is considered that the replacement doors would lead to less than substantial harm to the listed building. As such, public benefit needs to be provided to outweigh the identified harm.
"It is accepted that the building is vulnerable to vandalism and break-ins due to its vacant state. Significant damage has already occurred to the building fabric from vandalism, and this is only likely to continue unless the building is fully secured.
"It is considered that there is clear public benefit in providing security to the building whilst it is vulnerable to break ins by being vacant and the use of steel security doors is a reasonable and expedient measure to protect the building. As such, it is considered that there is clear public benefit to justify the proposal in security terms."
In addition to new paintwork, the council's plans for the building also include using a vinyl treatment on the metal shutters of the existing windows and doors to create the illusion of the original windows and entrances. Where original cinematic posters would have been displayed interchangeable advertising will again be displayed.
Rotherham Council's capital programme 2025/26 to 2029/30 has £701,390 assigned to the Mecca Bingo project.
At the end of 2021, Rothbiz revealed that a campaign to save the building had been successful with the site now protected by Grade II listed building status. This meant that earlier proposals from Sunshine Homes Ltd to erect a new residential building consisting of 45 dwellings and three ground floor commercial units was withdrawn. The plans would have involved knocking down the building as converting the existing property was found to be not a viable proposal.
When a new theatre was included in Rotherham's place-based investment strategy, it was given an investment figure of c.£28m. Rotherham Council has previously used regeneration funding to carry out market testing and an options appraisal for the provision of a performing arts venue in Rotherham town centre as the current Civic Theatre building has challenges in terms of capacity, opportunity for growth and its general condition. A Feasibility Study was undertaken in 2022 to determine a suitable location for a new venue and a site was subsequently acquired by the Council.
Images: Google Maps
Vandals have previously caused "significant damage" to the fabric of the former Regal Cinema and Mecca Bingo on Corporation Street. The empty Grade II Listed building was acquired in 2022 and has been added to the Council’s own Heritage at Risk Register.
Rothbiz reported last year that a contract, worth £451,694, was awarded to Blackpool-based F Parkinson Ltd for the internal clearance, external roofing and refurbishment.
Planning approval has recently been secured for the latest part of the scheme that aims to ensure that the building remains safe, secure and compliant whilst a review of future use is undertaken. Intervention is necessary to secure the building whilst it vacant and help it to be safely and securely mothballed.
The latest works are described as relatively minor and involve replacing double timber doors on the side elevation facing the car park to the north, with double steel security doors. The existing cast iron rainwater goods on the building have also failed and it is proposed to replace them with cast aluminium rainwater goods painted in an off-white colour.
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A planner's report states: "The building is currently vacant and has been since the 2020 pandemic. The premises have been broken into in the past with metal theft and vandalism having occurred. The owner of the premises Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) have confirmed that they intend to mothball and secure the building until a viable scheme for its re-use can be found.
"With regards to the replacement timber doors, these are not of special interest and look to have been inserted at a later date to provide a fire escape for the building. Whilst the replacement steel doors will look defensive, it is acknowledged that they are necessary to stop break ins of the building whilst it is being mothballed. It is considered that the replacement doors would lead to less than substantial harm to the listed building. As such, public benefit needs to be provided to outweigh the identified harm.
"It is accepted that the building is vulnerable to vandalism and break-ins due to its vacant state. Significant damage has already occurred to the building fabric from vandalism, and this is only likely to continue unless the building is fully secured.
"It is considered that there is clear public benefit in providing security to the building whilst it is vulnerable to break ins by being vacant and the use of steel security doors is a reasonable and expedient measure to protect the building. As such, it is considered that there is clear public benefit to justify the proposal in security terms."
In addition to new paintwork, the council's plans for the building also include using a vinyl treatment on the metal shutters of the existing windows and doors to create the illusion of the original windows and entrances. Where original cinematic posters would have been displayed interchangeable advertising will again be displayed.
Rotherham Council's capital programme 2025/26 to 2029/30 has £701,390 assigned to the Mecca Bingo project.
At the end of 2021, Rothbiz revealed that a campaign to save the building had been successful with the site now protected by Grade II listed building status. This meant that earlier proposals from Sunshine Homes Ltd to erect a new residential building consisting of 45 dwellings and three ground floor commercial units was withdrawn. The plans would have involved knocking down the building as converting the existing property was found to be not a viable proposal.
When a new theatre was included in Rotherham's place-based investment strategy, it was given an investment figure of c.£28m. Rotherham Council has previously used regeneration funding to carry out market testing and an options appraisal for the provision of a performing arts venue in Rotherham town centre as the current Civic Theatre building has challenges in terms of capacity, opportunity for growth and its general condition. A Feasibility Study was undertaken in 2022 to determine a suitable location for a new venue and a site was subsequently acquired by the Council.
Images: Google Maps
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