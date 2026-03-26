News: Welding technology centre opens on Rotherham’s Advanced Manufacturing Park
By Tom Austen
Welding technology pioneer Fronius UK has opened a “Technical Competence Centre,” at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
Fronius is an Austrian-based, family-owned global leader founded in 1945, specializing in high-quality welding technology, photovoltaics, and battery charging. It had around 6,700 employees worldwide at the end of 2024 with 37 international subsidiaries and a network of sales partners in more than 60 countries.
The new centre on the AMP offers customers the opportunity for bespoke welding trials, demonstrations, training, servicing and hands-on technical problem solving. A dedicated team of Sales, Service Engineers and Application Engineers will be on hand to take care of customers’ needs across the region. The expansion strengthens support for customers nationwide and complements the company’s existing sites in Milton Keynes and Kilmarnock.
Daniel Kastner, Managing Director of Fronius UK, said: “Our goal is simple: being as close as possible to our customers allows us to increase on-site time to truly understand their needs and support them as well as we possibly can. This new site allows us to respond faster, collaborate more closely, and stand alongside manufacturers by rising together to tackle their daily welding challenges - true to our motto connected by welding, united by passion!”
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As a leading European manufacturer of state-of-the-art welding technology, Fronius delivers advanced products and comprehensive services spanning manual gas shielded arc welding, high-performance robotic systems, user-friendly cobot welding solutions, and fully automated welding solutions tailored to customer requirements.
With over 1,700 active patents, Fronius stands as a global innovation leader, consistently setting groundbreaking standards in welding technology. Its portfolio includes the high end, multiprocess iWave TIG power source, the high performance TPS/i TWIN series, plug-and-play cobot solutions and the pioneering Cold Metal Transfer (CMT) process—enabling thermal joining of galvanised steel and aluminium, as well as precise welding of aluminium sheets as thin as 0.3 mm. The range is further strengthened by the new Fronius Fortis, a versatile, high quality manual MIG/MAG system that combines robust engineering with intuitive operation.
Renowned for exceptional arc stability, repeatability, and reliability, Fronius equipment is trusted across demanding sectors such as automotive, aerospace, nuclear, commercial vehicle manufacturing, and heavy industry.
Kastner added: "As manufacturers face increasing pressures - from skilled labour shortages to ever stricter quality and sustainability standards - we want to make welding easier, safer and more consistent for everyone. That’s why we place such strong emphasis on intuitive, user-friendly operation, perfect seam quality and long-term sustainability in all our high end welding solutions. Every Fronius product is designed for durability, repairability and recyclability, made entirely in Europe, and rigorously tested to perform reliably for decades.”
Phil Brown, Welding Application Engineer based at the new Centre adds, “We are proud to support customers from across this innovative manufacturing hub and welcome them to our new facility at the heart of the Advanced Manufacturing Park. This is a place where worldleading ideas take shape, and we’re excited to contribute to the British industrial achievements that will undoubtedly be made here in the years ahead.”
Fronius UK website
Images: Fronius
Fronius is an Austrian-based, family-owned global leader founded in 1945, specializing in high-quality welding technology, photovoltaics, and battery charging. It had around 6,700 employees worldwide at the end of 2024 with 37 international subsidiaries and a network of sales partners in more than 60 countries.
The new centre on the AMP offers customers the opportunity for bespoke welding trials, demonstrations, training, servicing and hands-on technical problem solving. A dedicated team of Sales, Service Engineers and Application Engineers will be on hand to take care of customers’ needs across the region. The expansion strengthens support for customers nationwide and complements the company’s existing sites in Milton Keynes and Kilmarnock.
Daniel Kastner, Managing Director of Fronius UK, said: “Our goal is simple: being as close as possible to our customers allows us to increase on-site time to truly understand their needs and support them as well as we possibly can. This new site allows us to respond faster, collaborate more closely, and stand alongside manufacturers by rising together to tackle their daily welding challenges - true to our motto connected by welding, united by passion!”
Advertisement
As a leading European manufacturer of state-of-the-art welding technology, Fronius delivers advanced products and comprehensive services spanning manual gas shielded arc welding, high-performance robotic systems, user-friendly cobot welding solutions, and fully automated welding solutions tailored to customer requirements.
With over 1,700 active patents, Fronius stands as a global innovation leader, consistently setting groundbreaking standards in welding technology. Its portfolio includes the high end, multiprocess iWave TIG power source, the high performance TPS/i TWIN series, plug-and-play cobot solutions and the pioneering Cold Metal Transfer (CMT) process—enabling thermal joining of galvanised steel and aluminium, as well as precise welding of aluminium sheets as thin as 0.3 mm. The range is further strengthened by the new Fronius Fortis, a versatile, high quality manual MIG/MAG system that combines robust engineering with intuitive operation.
Renowned for exceptional arc stability, repeatability, and reliability, Fronius equipment is trusted across demanding sectors such as automotive, aerospace, nuclear, commercial vehicle manufacturing, and heavy industry.
Kastner added: "As manufacturers face increasing pressures - from skilled labour shortages to ever stricter quality and sustainability standards - we want to make welding easier, safer and more consistent for everyone. That’s why we place such strong emphasis on intuitive, user-friendly operation, perfect seam quality and long-term sustainability in all our high end welding solutions. Every Fronius product is designed for durability, repairability and recyclability, made entirely in Europe, and rigorously tested to perform reliably for decades.”
Phil Brown, Welding Application Engineer based at the new Centre adds, “We are proud to support customers from across this innovative manufacturing hub and welcome them to our new facility at the heart of the Advanced Manufacturing Park. This is a place where worldleading ideas take shape, and we’re excited to contribute to the British industrial achievements that will undoubtedly be made here in the years ahead.”
Fronius UK website
Images: Fronius
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