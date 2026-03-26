News: Don Valley Corridor - What's in it for Rotherham?
By Tom Austen
Partners have formally launched a flagship place-based regeneration programme for South Yorkshire based around the Don Valley Corridor.
Rothbiz reported first last week that the region's first Mayoral Development Zone (MDZ) is proposed for a unified corridor for innovation, industry and neighbourhood renewal stretching from Sheffield city centre to the site of the proposed Rotherham Gateway Station.
Bringing together the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) with Rotherham Council and Sheffield Council "creates a single front door for Government, agencies and private markets."
Proponents say that: "By unlocking brownfield sites and investing in transport, energy and flood resilience infrastructure, the Don Valley Corridor will drive inclusive, sustainable, long-term regional growth."
Headline figures are that, through coordinated development, the 30 year transformation will enable over 18,000 jobs and 10,500 new homes with a £1.3bn uplift in GVA.
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The Don Valley Corridor will evolve into a connected innovation and industry corridor.
In Rotherham, the main area for development is the Rotherham Gateway Innovation Campus: A new rail-linked innovation hub around the future mainline station, supporting engineering, low carbon, materials and digital sectors.
At Templeborough the remaining land for development will see the area reshaped into a modern green energy hub and employment zone.
With the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham due to complete next year, the focus will be on expanding the ethos of the park over the border into Sheffield and enabling 2,000 jobs and 1.5m sq ft of new R&D space at Runway Park.
The programme will address transport issues (including the proposed new mainline and tram train stop at Parkgate), flood resilience and brownfield land which has been held back by contamination, low land values and viability constraints.
The corridor has capacity for 10,500 new homes with specific delivery targets being a new garden community at Bassingthorpe in Rotherham, with green spaces, new schools, health facilities and strong active-travel and rail links to Rotherham town centre, another target area where new housing can be enabled by infrastructure investment and long-term delivery partnerships focused on town centre renewal.
Added to the regeneration projects is a pledge to ensure that the economic growth is inclusive, ensuring local people shape development and have access to opportunities.
“And of course, you can already see the impact of this investment at Waverley and the Advanced Manufacturing Park. What was once industrial land is now home to world‑leading employers, cutting‑edge research, and thousands of new homes - a real example of how these projects can transform a community and create the skilled jobs of the future.
“By expanding the available business and employment space, including through the proposed Templeborough Business Zone, improving the quality of life through, for example, the work already happening in the town centre, exploiting the great transport links already in place, you can see how the corridor through to associated projects in Sheffield fits together; generating wealth well into the twenty first century, just as it did in the past. We’re investing in Rotherham’s future in a way that people will really feel - more homes, better connections, and more chances for local people to build the careers they want.”
External funding is set to come from gainshare and other devolved funding pots, including funds that support renewal, housing and infrastructure. Nationally, the programme will be positioned to engage with institutions such as Homes England and the National Wealth Fund.
The Government recently committed to providing the South Yorkshire Mayor with access to "£85m new money to support jobs and development, including in the Don Valley Corridor and Sheffield Innovation spine."
The Government's recently announced £2.3bn City Investment Fund will bring together different types of finance, deployed flexibly to accelerate projects, expand city-centre housing and office markets, and support major regeneration schemes across the North. It is expected to be used in "developing projects in the Don Valley Corridor, Sheffield city centre Innovation Spine, and Rotherham Town Centre."
Don Valley Corridor website
Images: RMBC / AHR
Rothbiz reported first last week that the region's first Mayoral Development Zone (MDZ) is proposed for a unified corridor for innovation, industry and neighbourhood renewal stretching from Sheffield city centre to the site of the proposed Rotherham Gateway Station.
Bringing together the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) with Rotherham Council and Sheffield Council "creates a single front door for Government, agencies and private markets."
Proponents say that: "By unlocking brownfield sites and investing in transport, energy and flood resilience infrastructure, the Don Valley Corridor will drive inclusive, sustainable, long-term regional growth."
Headline figures are that, through coordinated development, the 30 year transformation will enable over 18,000 jobs and 10,500 new homes with a £1.3bn uplift in GVA.
Advertisement
The Don Valley Corridor will evolve into a connected innovation and industry corridor.
In Rotherham, the main area for development is the Rotherham Gateway Innovation Campus: A new rail-linked innovation hub around the future mainline station, supporting engineering, low carbon, materials and digital sectors.
At Templeborough the remaining land for development will see the area reshaped into a modern green energy hub and employment zone.
With the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham due to complete next year, the focus will be on expanding the ethos of the park over the border into Sheffield and enabling 2,000 jobs and 1.5m sq ft of new R&D space at Runway Park.
The programme will address transport issues (including the proposed new mainline and tram train stop at Parkgate), flood resilience and brownfield land which has been held back by contamination, low land values and viability constraints.
The corridor has capacity for 10,500 new homes with specific delivery targets being a new garden community at Bassingthorpe in Rotherham, with green spaces, new schools, health facilities and strong active-travel and rail links to Rotherham town centre, another target area where new housing can be enabled by infrastructure investment and long-term delivery partnerships focused on town centre renewal.
Added to the regeneration projects is a pledge to ensure that the economic growth is inclusive, ensuring local people shape development and have access to opportunities.
“And of course, you can already see the impact of this investment at Waverley and the Advanced Manufacturing Park. What was once industrial land is now home to world‑leading employers, cutting‑edge research, and thousands of new homes - a real example of how these projects can transform a community and create the skilled jobs of the future.
“By expanding the available business and employment space, including through the proposed Templeborough Business Zone, improving the quality of life through, for example, the work already happening in the town centre, exploiting the great transport links already in place, you can see how the corridor through to associated projects in Sheffield fits together; generating wealth well into the twenty first century, just as it did in the past. We’re investing in Rotherham’s future in a way that people will really feel - more homes, better connections, and more chances for local people to build the careers they want.”
External funding is set to come from gainshare and other devolved funding pots, including funds that support renewal, housing and infrastructure. Nationally, the programme will be positioned to engage with institutions such as Homes England and the National Wealth Fund.
The Government recently committed to providing the South Yorkshire Mayor with access to "£85m new money to support jobs and development, including in the Don Valley Corridor and Sheffield Innovation spine."
The Government's recently announced £2.3bn City Investment Fund will bring together different types of finance, deployed flexibly to accelerate projects, expand city-centre housing and office markets, and support major regeneration schemes across the North. It is expected to be used in "developing projects in the Don Valley Corridor, Sheffield city centre Innovation Spine, and Rotherham Town Centre."
Don Valley Corridor website
Images: RMBC / AHR
1 comments:
Probably a few bungalows and town houses,that's about limit of Rotherham councils ambitions.Useless.
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