News: AMRC launches new scale-up programme
By Tom Austen
The University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) has launched AMRC Scale-up, a programme designed to help high-growth deep tech companies scale manufacturing in defence, aerospace and energy.
The AMRC has grown to become a world leader in manufacturing excellence, part of the national High Value Manufacturing Catapult network of research centres. With facilities in Rotherham and Sheffield it has more than 500 highly qualified researchers and engineers working on the manufacturing needs of the future, from composites to castings, additive manufacturing to machining.
AMRC Scale-up is built for Series A and later-stage companies with established market traction that are preparing for scaled production. Unlike early-stage accelerators, the programme focuses on companies moving toward industrial production rather than product validation.
Matt Farnsworth, commercial director at the AMRC, said: "The UK has never lacked innovation, but the challenge has always been anchoring that brilliance into long-term industrial growth. AMRC Scale-up provides the technical runway for the UK’s most promising deep tech companies to bridge the gap between prototype and global supply chain. This is about more than growth; it’s about securing sovereign capability in the sectors that will define the next century."
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Engaging with AMRC engineers, participating companies will validate production systems capable of industrial scale, strengthen supply chain and certification readiness and embed manufacturability into growth and investment strategy.
Rushabh Shah, commercialisation manager at the AMRC said: "Scaling a manufacturing process is a distinct engineering challenge that requires a different mindset than product development. By embedding our AMRC engineers directly into these high-growth companies, we aren't just giving advice – we are validating production systems and de-risking the leap to industrial volume and capital investment.”
The AMRC says that it will select ten companies to take part in the programme with applications for the first cohort open now.
Rothbiz reported last year on SYMCA's funding for FerretWorks - a Yorkshire slant on SkunkWorks - with the approach at the AMRC formed to incubate high risk/high reward ideas away from the typical business KPIs and constraints, creating a space where it’s OK to fail, as well as putting money into the groups so they can make space for thinking.
AMRC website
Images: AMRC
The AMRC has grown to become a world leader in manufacturing excellence, part of the national High Value Manufacturing Catapult network of research centres. With facilities in Rotherham and Sheffield it has more than 500 highly qualified researchers and engineers working on the manufacturing needs of the future, from composites to castings, additive manufacturing to machining.
AMRC Scale-up is built for Series A and later-stage companies with established market traction that are preparing for scaled production. Unlike early-stage accelerators, the programme focuses on companies moving toward industrial production rather than product validation.
Matt Farnsworth, commercial director at the AMRC, said: "The UK has never lacked innovation, but the challenge has always been anchoring that brilliance into long-term industrial growth. AMRC Scale-up provides the technical runway for the UK’s most promising deep tech companies to bridge the gap between prototype and global supply chain. This is about more than growth; it’s about securing sovereign capability in the sectors that will define the next century."
Advertisement
Engaging with AMRC engineers, participating companies will validate production systems capable of industrial scale, strengthen supply chain and certification readiness and embed manufacturability into growth and investment strategy.
Rushabh Shah, commercialisation manager at the AMRC said: "Scaling a manufacturing process is a distinct engineering challenge that requires a different mindset than product development. By embedding our AMRC engineers directly into these high-growth companies, we aren't just giving advice – we are validating production systems and de-risking the leap to industrial volume and capital investment.”
The AMRC says that it will select ten companies to take part in the programme with applications for the first cohort open now.
Rothbiz reported last year on SYMCA's funding for FerretWorks - a Yorkshire slant on SkunkWorks - with the approach at the AMRC formed to incubate high risk/high reward ideas away from the typical business KPIs and constraints, creating a space where it’s OK to fail, as well as putting money into the groups so they can make space for thinking.
AMRC website
Images: AMRC
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