News: Rotherham expansion continues as Cepac set to take on closed print premises
By Tom Austen
A state-of-the-art print facility in Rotherham has closed, according to reports in the trade media.
Near neighbours have already submitted plans to expand into the vacated unit.
Vanacomm, which produced millions of catalogues, brochures and media inserts every week from its Manvers base, has ceased trading according to an article in Printweek.
Vanacomm took on the 120,000 sq ft premises of Garnett Dickinson, which was sold out of administration in a pre-pack deal in 2017 to GD Web Offset Limited, a vehicle incorporated for the purposes of the acquisition.
A statement from Vanacomm to Printweek said: “After careful consideration of the current economic climate, the substantial costs of energy contracts and the continued downturn in the UK web offset market, the shareholders of Vanacomm Ltd have come to the conclusion that the company should cease trading with immediate effect.
“The company is not entering into any form of liquidation and with wages paid up to date to the end of last week, we will continue to collect out the book debts with the intention of paying out all creditors.”
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Plans are already in place that could see Cepac, one of the UK’s leading innovators of performance packaging, expand onto Brookfields Park.
Rothbiz reported in September last year on Cepac announcing a £53m investment that will expand its key operations at Manvers.
Founded in 1999, Cepac has established one of the largest and most technologically advanced corrugated packaging plants in the world in Rotherham. Part of the HSA group, it also has operations in Darlington, Doncaster and Rawcliffe.
The "Rotherham 2" project will see investment in infrastructure, equipment and new jobs.
The first phase focuses on "Rotherham 1" - the existing facility that manufactures packaging and where certain machinery is now coming towards the end of its useful life. Plans have recently been approved for an extension of 4,000 sq ft and a proposed mezzanine of 11,400 sq ft to the existing building which will facilitate a wider expansion of the facility.
New plans explain that Cepac are in the process of formally purchasing the Vanacomm building to the south.
The application, drawn up by agents at DPP Planning, show a proposed 7,600 sq ft link building connecting the existing Cepac manufacturing building and Vanacomm building.
The plans state: "Due to increasing demands in the cardboard manufactory industry, the applicants are looking to increase their capacities. The link will send manufactured materials along production line machinery to the Vanacomm building to allow for final packaging and distribution of cardboard products.
"Linking the Vanacomm building to Cepac's current warehouse will facilitate the expansion and modernisation of Cepac's existing production facility which will allow Cepac to safeguard existing local jobs and the company's market position as a leading cardboard manufacturer."
Future plans would involve a new sprinkler tank and pump house and a new substation and switch room.
Cepac website
Images: Google Maps
Near neighbours have already submitted plans to expand into the vacated unit.
Vanacomm, which produced millions of catalogues, brochures and media inserts every week from its Manvers base, has ceased trading according to an article in Printweek.
Vanacomm took on the 120,000 sq ft premises of Garnett Dickinson, which was sold out of administration in a pre-pack deal in 2017 to GD Web Offset Limited, a vehicle incorporated for the purposes of the acquisition.
A statement from Vanacomm to Printweek said: “After careful consideration of the current economic climate, the substantial costs of energy contracts and the continued downturn in the UK web offset market, the shareholders of Vanacomm Ltd have come to the conclusion that the company should cease trading with immediate effect.
“The company is not entering into any form of liquidation and with wages paid up to date to the end of last week, we will continue to collect out the book debts with the intention of paying out all creditors.”
Advertisement
Plans are already in place that could see Cepac, one of the UK’s leading innovators of performance packaging, expand onto Brookfields Park.
Rothbiz reported in September last year on Cepac announcing a £53m investment that will expand its key operations at Manvers.
Founded in 1999, Cepac has established one of the largest and most technologically advanced corrugated packaging plants in the world in Rotherham. Part of the HSA group, it also has operations in Darlington, Doncaster and Rawcliffe.
The "Rotherham 2" project will see investment in infrastructure, equipment and new jobs.
The first phase focuses on "Rotherham 1" - the existing facility that manufactures packaging and where certain machinery is now coming towards the end of its useful life. Plans have recently been approved for an extension of 4,000 sq ft and a proposed mezzanine of 11,400 sq ft to the existing building which will facilitate a wider expansion of the facility.
New plans explain that Cepac are in the process of formally purchasing the Vanacomm building to the south.
The application, drawn up by agents at DPP Planning, show a proposed 7,600 sq ft link building connecting the existing Cepac manufacturing building and Vanacomm building.
The plans state: "Due to increasing demands in the cardboard manufactory industry, the applicants are looking to increase their capacities. The link will send manufactured materials along production line machinery to the Vanacomm building to allow for final packaging and distribution of cardboard products.
"Linking the Vanacomm building to Cepac's current warehouse will facilitate the expansion and modernisation of Cepac's existing production facility which will allow Cepac to safeguard existing local jobs and the company's market position as a leading cardboard manufacturer."
Future plans would involve a new sprinkler tank and pump house and a new substation and switch room.
Cepac website
Images: Google Maps
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