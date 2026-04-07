News: Rotherham Council set to acquire more town centre properties
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council is set to acquire further property in the town centre - in the area designated for the new Leisure and Cultural Quarter.
With the council leading on the £47m development of Forge Island as a vital catalyst project for the town centre, the authority has been snapping up properties in the Corporation Street area.
The Rotherham Town Investment Plan of 2021 picked out "a cluster of underused buildings which will provide leisure and residential uses on a smaller scale catering for independent providers and contributing to a 24-hour presence in the town centre."
Acquisitions include the Riverside Precint, the former Mecca Bingo building, the building vacated by Wilko, and the burnt-out buildings on the opposite side of Corporation Street. All but the grade II listed Mecca building have been demolished.
Now, with work underway on the new Riverside Gardens and street scene improvements, the council has published a decision approving the acquisition of property interests at Corporation Street.
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The properties have not been named but minutes from Rotherham's Town Deal board from 2025 show that the council had an offer accepted on the Ring Shop and make reference to 22 Corporation Street.
Rothbiz reported in 2023 that The Ring Shop on Corporation Street, also known as Smith Brothers, was closing after 127 years at the centre of Rotherham.
The council's negotiations to acquire The Ring Shop property at 26 - 28 Corporation Street were slowed by it going through probate due to the sad death of the owner, Anthony Swann in 2022.
Vacant buildings on Corporation Street have long been a target for investment after Rotherham was named on the list of successful "town deals" which saw £31.6m from the Government used to revamp areas of Rotherham town centre as well as Templeborough and Eastwood.
The vacant bank buildings stick out whilst the improvements go on around them. Rotherham Council acquired Lloyds at 32-34 Corporation Street back in 2006 under previous regeneration plans and in the case of the former NatWest Bank next door, private sector owners have not brought forward a suitable scheme and turned down a bid from the council to buy the building.
prepared to sell the former Lloyds bank for just £1 in 2022.
A council report states: "The preferred option is to acquire all properties by agreement.
"Consideration has been given to entering into partnership arrangements with landowners rather than taking full control of the land. In progressing negotiations this approach will be considered on a project-by-project basis, however in many cases, and as understood through early consultation, landowners do not always wish to bring forward schemes fitting with masterplan ambitions, or development is not in the core business of the landowners.
"Do nothing is not a recommended option, considering the Council’s ambitious plans for economic growth and regeneration in the Borough.
"Acquisition of each property could be brought forward on an individual basis, however, considering the quantity of land and property for acquisition and the timeframe it is considered that seeking approvals on a site-by-site basis would introduce a significant risk to the programme, in terms of readiness for timely acquisitions and delivery of the programme."
The cost of acquiring the properties has not been disclosed.
Images: Google Maps / RMBC
With the council leading on the £47m development of Forge Island as a vital catalyst project for the town centre, the authority has been snapping up properties in the Corporation Street area.
The Rotherham Town Investment Plan of 2021 picked out "a cluster of underused buildings which will provide leisure and residential uses on a smaller scale catering for independent providers and contributing to a 24-hour presence in the town centre."
Acquisitions include the Riverside Precint, the former Mecca Bingo building, the building vacated by Wilko, and the burnt-out buildings on the opposite side of Corporation Street. All but the grade II listed Mecca building have been demolished.
Now, with work underway on the new Riverside Gardens and street scene improvements, the council has published a decision approving the acquisition of property interests at Corporation Street.
Advertisement
The properties have not been named but minutes from Rotherham's Town Deal board from 2025 show that the council had an offer accepted on the Ring Shop and make reference to 22 Corporation Street.
Rothbiz reported in 2023 that The Ring Shop on Corporation Street, also known as Smith Brothers, was closing after 127 years at the centre of Rotherham.
The council's negotiations to acquire The Ring Shop property at 26 - 28 Corporation Street were slowed by it going through probate due to the sad death of the owner, Anthony Swann in 2022.
Vacant buildings on Corporation Street have long been a target for investment after Rotherham was named on the list of successful "town deals" which saw £31.6m from the Government used to revamp areas of Rotherham town centre as well as Templeborough and Eastwood.
The vacant bank buildings stick out whilst the improvements go on around them. Rotherham Council acquired Lloyds at 32-34 Corporation Street back in 2006 under previous regeneration plans and in the case of the former NatWest Bank next door, private sector owners have not brought forward a suitable scheme and turned down a bid from the council to buy the building.
prepared to sell the former Lloyds bank for just £1 in 2022.
A council report states: "The preferred option is to acquire all properties by agreement.
"Consideration has been given to entering into partnership arrangements with landowners rather than taking full control of the land. In progressing negotiations this approach will be considered on a project-by-project basis, however in many cases, and as understood through early consultation, landowners do not always wish to bring forward schemes fitting with masterplan ambitions, or development is not in the core business of the landowners.
"Do nothing is not a recommended option, considering the Council’s ambitious plans for economic growth and regeneration in the Borough.
"Acquisition of each property could be brought forward on an individual basis, however, considering the quantity of land and property for acquisition and the timeframe it is considered that seeking approvals on a site-by-site basis would introduce a significant risk to the programme, in terms of readiness for timely acquisitions and delivery of the programme."
The cost of acquiring the properties has not been disclosed.
Images: Google Maps / RMBC
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