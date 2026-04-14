News: Rotherham United's latest accounts published as losses increase
By Tom Austen
Playing in League One following relegation from The Championship meant that Rotherham United received £6.7m less in central funding, contributing to a loss before tax of £4.65m.
Published accounts for the year ending June 2025 show that the loss of £4.65m is larger than previous years. Having made a loss before tax of £1.1m in the year when the club beat the odds to stay in the second tier, in 23/24 the overall operating losses increased to £1.7m in the relegation year, despite a rise in income.
League clubs receive central distributions from the Football League and a solidarity payment from the Premier League. In the Championship, the Millers received £9.2m, but in League One, this dropped 59% to £2.5m.
Income from player trading was down 89% from £2.5m in 2024 to £270,000 in 2025. 2024 sales included Oliver Rathbone and Peter Kioso and potentially payments from the earlier exits of Viktor Johansson and Ben Wiles.
Despite a drop in divisions, and lower average attendances (9,328 in 2025 and 10,677 in 2024) and season ticket sales (6,668 in 2025 and 7,225 in 2024), the club reported an increase in "match income and season tickets", which went from £2.8m in 2024 to £3.8m in 2025.
The increase is despite Key Performance Indicators for the Football League showing reductions in Match Day Income (£909,000 from £1.1m), income from Season Tickets (£1,6m from £1,7m) and Total Match Receipts (£2.5m from £2.8m). Season ticket prices for 2025/26 underwent an increase, as did individual match tickets.
Money from sponsorships was reduced with commercial income down from £3.2m to £3m. Wages and salaries (which includes playing and non-playing staff) went from £11.4m to £7,6m.
The income and expenditure lead to total turnover of £10.5m – a figure that stood at £19.2m in 2024.
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The club said in an earlier statement that it had taken measures to reduce costs and stabilise operations, with a clear focus on sustainability and responsible financial management.
The accounts have again highlighted the importance of sponsors, primarily the fellow subsidiary company, ASD Lighting PLC, who have continued to provide £1m in sponsorship.
The accounts also confirmed that the club is being charged £1m in annual rent from RU Estates Ltd, the company set up by the Stewart family when the AESSEAL New York Stadium was built.
Rothbiz reported at the start of the year that the latest accounts of ASD Lighting PLC had "included within debtors was £9,467,811 (2024: £5,204,737) due from Rotherham United Football Club (RUFC) Limited. The outstanding balance is repayable on demand."
Last month. Tony Stewart OBE, ceased to be the largest share owner in the holding company that sits above ASD Lighting and Rotherham United with the founder of the lighting business, and saviour of the football club, transferring his shareholding to his son.
Richard Stewart, managing director of ASD and vice chairman at Rotherham United saw his shareholding in ASD Lighting Holdings Ltd increase from 5% to 100%.
In an update, the League One club said that Richard Stewart "therefore indirectly holds 97.06% of the shares in Rotherham United Football Club."
RUFC website
Images: RUFC
Published accounts for the year ending June 2025 show that the loss of £4.65m is larger than previous years. Having made a loss before tax of £1.1m in the year when the club beat the odds to stay in the second tier, in 23/24 the overall operating losses increased to £1.7m in the relegation year, despite a rise in income.
League clubs receive central distributions from the Football League and a solidarity payment from the Premier League. In the Championship, the Millers received £9.2m, but in League One, this dropped 59% to £2.5m.
Income from player trading was down 89% from £2.5m in 2024 to £270,000 in 2025. 2024 sales included Oliver Rathbone and Peter Kioso and potentially payments from the earlier exits of Viktor Johansson and Ben Wiles.
Despite a drop in divisions, and lower average attendances (9,328 in 2025 and 10,677 in 2024) and season ticket sales (6,668 in 2025 and 7,225 in 2024), the club reported an increase in "match income and season tickets", which went from £2.8m in 2024 to £3.8m in 2025.
The increase is despite Key Performance Indicators for the Football League showing reductions in Match Day Income (£909,000 from £1.1m), income from Season Tickets (£1,6m from £1,7m) and Total Match Receipts (£2.5m from £2.8m). Season ticket prices for 2025/26 underwent an increase, as did individual match tickets.
Money from sponsorships was reduced with commercial income down from £3.2m to £3m. Wages and salaries (which includes playing and non-playing staff) went from £11.4m to £7,6m.
The income and expenditure lead to total turnover of £10.5m – a figure that stood at £19.2m in 2024.
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The club said in an earlier statement that it had taken measures to reduce costs and stabilise operations, with a clear focus on sustainability and responsible financial management.
The accounts have again highlighted the importance of sponsors, primarily the fellow subsidiary company, ASD Lighting PLC, who have continued to provide £1m in sponsorship.
The accounts also confirmed that the club is being charged £1m in annual rent from RU Estates Ltd, the company set up by the Stewart family when the AESSEAL New York Stadium was built.
Rothbiz reported at the start of the year that the latest accounts of ASD Lighting PLC had "included within debtors was £9,467,811 (2024: £5,204,737) due from Rotherham United Football Club (RUFC) Limited. The outstanding balance is repayable on demand."
Last month. Tony Stewart OBE, ceased to be the largest share owner in the holding company that sits above ASD Lighting and Rotherham United with the founder of the lighting business, and saviour of the football club, transferring his shareholding to his son.
Richard Stewart, managing director of ASD and vice chairman at Rotherham United saw his shareholding in ASD Lighting Holdings Ltd increase from 5% to 100%.
In an update, the League One club said that Richard Stewart "therefore indirectly holds 97.06% of the shares in Rotherham United Football Club."
RUFC website
Images: RUFC
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