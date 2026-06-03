News: Smoke & Pepper to open new Rotherham restaurant
By Tom Austen
A fast-growing food brand is opening a new store in Rotherham, according to Visit Rotherham, promising a modern, vibrant, and flavour-driven restaurant.
What started in Leyton in 2022 as a burger joint has now turned into a raved-about restaurant. Smoke & Pepper has crafted a unique dining experience that seamlessly blends the allure of an Instagrammable restaurant with the convenience of fast-food dining.
Visit Rotherham reports that the brand has begun work on its new Rotherham location at Forge Island.
Delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse, the £47m Forge Island development in Rotherham town centre includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema, a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel. Food outlets include Vetro Lounge and Heavenly Desserts.
The menu includes top chef-quality burgers and succulent flame grilled chicken, famous flavourful loaded fries and crispy fried wings and tenders tossed in signature sauces. Smoke & Pepper is also known for bringing the thickest shakes in town, thirst quenching mojitos and freshly baked divine milk cakes.
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The business is fast growing thanks to its franchise model. It has 16 stores currently trading with more in the pipeline.
Heavenly Desserts franchisee, Daoud Tahir, who recently picked up an award for his work on the Rotherham location, recently announced that he was looking to add a Smoke & Pepper franchise.
Smoke & Pepper is working on Unit 1 at Forge Island, a 2,500 sq ft unit next door to Arc Cinema.
Recruitment is underway with the restaurant currently looking for General Team Members and Back of House Kitchen Staff.
"The Smoke & Pepper experience is about more than food. Our restaurants are designed to feel distinctive and engaging, so customers feel they have been somewhere, not just eaten somewhere.
"From design and music to service and flow, we focus on creating an environment people want to spend time in and return to. Every customer who chooses Smoke & Pepper is a privilege. They could have gone anywhere, and that choice is never taken lightly. We celebrate that trust by delivering great food, strong service and an experience that feels reliable, enjoyable and worth repeating."
Rothbiz reported last month that Sygnature Dish, an independent restaurant set up by local entrepreneurs had closed within a year of opening at Forge Island.
Smoke & Pepper website
Forge Island website
Images: Tom Austen
What started in Leyton in 2022 as a burger joint has now turned into a raved-about restaurant. Smoke & Pepper has crafted a unique dining experience that seamlessly blends the allure of an Instagrammable restaurant with the convenience of fast-food dining.
Visit Rotherham reports that the brand has begun work on its new Rotherham location at Forge Island.
Delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse, the £47m Forge Island development in Rotherham town centre includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema, a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel. Food outlets include Vetro Lounge and Heavenly Desserts.
The menu includes top chef-quality burgers and succulent flame grilled chicken, famous flavourful loaded fries and crispy fried wings and tenders tossed in signature sauces. Smoke & Pepper is also known for bringing the thickest shakes in town, thirst quenching mojitos and freshly baked divine milk cakes.
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The business is fast growing thanks to its franchise model. It has 16 stores currently trading with more in the pipeline.
Heavenly Desserts franchisee, Daoud Tahir, who recently picked up an award for his work on the Rotherham location, recently announced that he was looking to add a Smoke & Pepper franchise.
Smoke & Pepper is working on Unit 1 at Forge Island, a 2,500 sq ft unit next door to Arc Cinema.
Recruitment is underway with the restaurant currently looking for General Team Members and Back of House Kitchen Staff.
"The Smoke & Pepper experience is about more than food. Our restaurants are designed to feel distinctive and engaging, so customers feel they have been somewhere, not just eaten somewhere.
"From design and music to service and flow, we focus on creating an environment people want to spend time in and return to. Every customer who chooses Smoke & Pepper is a privilege. They could have gone anywhere, and that choice is never taken lightly. We celebrate that trust by delivering great food, strong service and an experience that feels reliable, enjoyable and worth repeating."
Rothbiz reported last month that Sygnature Dish, an independent restaurant set up by local entrepreneurs had closed within a year of opening at Forge Island.
Smoke & Pepper website
Forge Island website
Images: Tom Austen
3 comments:
Good news, should pull in a bit of a younger crowd than Vetro Lounge which means more footfall to the area.
I see a line like this and sigh, "Smoke & Pepper has crafted a unique dining experience that seamlessly blends the allure of an Instagrammable restaurant with the convenience of fast-food dining." Buzzword Bingo, infomercial. Hey, good luck to them, anyway, 'spose.
Just looked at menu, note they don't do pulled pork or ribs..... Wonder why?
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