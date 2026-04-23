News: Firm applies for environmental permit at Rotherham site following complaints

The Environment Agency is due to decide whether to grant a permit regarding glass recycling at a site in Rotherham.



The process takes place after operators where served with a statutory abatement order following complaints from nearby residents.



Universal Glass Ltd operates from Rotherham Road in Dinnington. The permit application for non-hazardous waste recycling states that the site includes nine buildings, only two of which would be used for the storage and processing of waste. The others are used as an office, site maintenance and weighbridge etc.



Aplicants say that the throughput of the site is proposed to be less than 75,000 tonnes a year, targeting "wastes consisting predominantly of glass, with smaller fractions of packaging materials."



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Delivered by HGVs, waste would be crushed and screened outside with a second screening inside. Once treated, the materials will be considered a specified, saleable product, and would no longer constitute a waste. Different products would be separately stockpiled and bagged before being loaded to HGVs for onward delivery.



Permitted work would be carried out 8:00 to 17:00 Monday to Friday and 8:00 to 16:00 on Saturdays.



Consultants for Universal Glass, MPG say that: "All activities will be conducted in accordance with Environment Agency Guidance.



"There are no emissions arising from the proposed activities. However, the storage, handling and treatment of waste hasthe potential to generate dust and noise emissions" adding that with high concrete block walls, no adverse impact is predicted. Installing hoods on feed hoppers, misting systems or water sprays could also minimise dust.



Responding to the consultation for the permit, Jake Richards, MP for the area, is raising the concerns of constituents. The Rother Valley MP said: "Over the past 14 months, residents living near the site have repeatedly contacted me as their local Member of Parliament to raise concerns about a persistent and often very strong odour affecting the surrounding area.



"It has also been reported to me that Environmental Health officers have attended the area and have experienced the odour themselves. In addition, residents have submitted more than 100 impact statements describing the severity of the issue and the effect it has had on their daily lives. The volume of reports clearly demonstrates the level of concern within the community.



"There remains a lack of confidence locally that the issues will be adequately addressed without further scrutiny."



Respondents also raise issues regarding dust and glass particles from the operations, with some reporting breathing difficulties.



Rotherham councillors have previously discussed motions of no confidence in the Environment Agency on issues such as flooding in Catcliffe and Treeton and Droppingwell Tip in Kimberworth.



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