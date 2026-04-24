News: Rotherham office building turned down for church use goes up for auction
By Tom Austen
An office building in Rotherham where plans to convert it into a place of worship were refused by the local council, is set to be sold at an upcoming auction.
Reresby House, a 24,000 sq ft two-storey office building in Templeborough has been given a £595,000 guide price by BTG Eddisons Property Auction.
Rothbiz reported in January that Rotherham Council ruled that plans from Hope Church were "incompatible" with surrounding industrial uses.
Home to tenants including safety equipment supplier S3 ID, approximately half of Reresby House is currently let, generating a rental income of £60,000 per year.
The property, which also has a 70-space car park, will feature in the upcoming multi-lot timed auction, with bidding opening on April 28 and closing the following day.
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James Vandenbrook, associate director at BTG Eddisons Property Auctions, said: “Reresby House is a great investment opportunity in one of Rotherham’s most up and coming commercial areas.
“Just this month the £10m nearby Magna tram-train station has opened, improving transportation in this busy employment area, with the proposed Gateway station due to be developed in the next few years too. That will connect Templeborough to the mainline rail services, proving a major boost to the Don Valley corridor between Rotherham and Sheffield.
“Meanwhile, you also have the Templeborough Business Zone in the pipeline, which will bring over £8m of new investment to the area in the form of workspace units for small businesses. This is certainly a great time to acquire business space in Templeborough and, not surprisingly, we are seeing good levels of interest in this property.”
Hope Church had planned to buy the building, if it could secure planning permission.
The church's plans showed how Reresby House, previously home to business support agencies including RiDO and Business Link, could accommodate a main audatorium and workshop space on the ground floor with further workshop and office space on the first floor to support the church's religious and community services.
Refusing the change of use, planning officers at Rotherham Council said they had "substantial concerns that the proposed use would see the loss of a commercial unit on a strategically placed industrial estate, of which part of the building is still occupied.
"Any alternative use would result in the loss of an important asset within a well-established and sought after employment estate."
1a Wellgate, another empty town centre property, is also set to go under the hammer. With 1,200 sq ft over ground and first floor, the lot has a guide price of £87,000+.
BTG Eddisons Property Auctions website
Images: BTG Eddisons Property Auctions / Google Maps
Reresby House, a 24,000 sq ft two-storey office building in Templeborough has been given a £595,000 guide price by BTG Eddisons Property Auction.
Rothbiz reported in January that Rotherham Council ruled that plans from Hope Church were "incompatible" with surrounding industrial uses.
Home to tenants including safety equipment supplier S3 ID, approximately half of Reresby House is currently let, generating a rental income of £60,000 per year.
The property, which also has a 70-space car park, will feature in the upcoming multi-lot timed auction, with bidding opening on April 28 and closing the following day.
Advertisement
James Vandenbrook, associate director at BTG Eddisons Property Auctions, said: “Reresby House is a great investment opportunity in one of Rotherham’s most up and coming commercial areas.
“Just this month the £10m nearby Magna tram-train station has opened, improving transportation in this busy employment area, with the proposed Gateway station due to be developed in the next few years too. That will connect Templeborough to the mainline rail services, proving a major boost to the Don Valley corridor between Rotherham and Sheffield.
“Meanwhile, you also have the Templeborough Business Zone in the pipeline, which will bring over £8m of new investment to the area in the form of workspace units for small businesses. This is certainly a great time to acquire business space in Templeborough and, not surprisingly, we are seeing good levels of interest in this property.”
Hope Church had planned to buy the building, if it could secure planning permission.
The church's plans showed how Reresby House, previously home to business support agencies including RiDO and Business Link, could accommodate a main audatorium and workshop space on the ground floor with further workshop and office space on the first floor to support the church's religious and community services.
Refusing the change of use, planning officers at Rotherham Council said they had "substantial concerns that the proposed use would see the loss of a commercial unit on a strategically placed industrial estate, of which part of the building is still occupied.
"Any alternative use would result in the loss of an important asset within a well-established and sought after employment estate."
1a Wellgate, another empty town centre property, is also set to go under the hammer. With 1,200 sq ft over ground and first floor, the lot has a guide price of £87,000+.
BTG Eddisons Property Auctions website
Images: BTG Eddisons Property Auctions / Google Maps
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