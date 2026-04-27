News: Newest Rotherham burger joint opens
By Tom Austen
Visit Rotherham reports on the opening of a Rotherham branch of a popular burger joint in Sheffield that specialises in high-quality 100% Irish Angus smash burgers, 16-hour smoked beef ribs, and loaded munch boxes.
Maison de Burgers has operated on London Road in Sheffield for a number of years and recently secured planning permission to open in a vacant unit on Main Street in Rotherham town centre, adding to the vibrant food scene create in the area.
2 Main Street was previously part the former Tryst / Bar One unit and has been converted into a restaurant.
The grand opening is scheduled for Monday April 27.
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The menus includes juicy chicken burgers, perfectly smashed burgers, delectable wraps, flavorful shakes, succulent brisket, and perfectly cooked ribs.
Burger fans can get 50% off on the opening day to see if Maison de Burgers really does offer the best smash burgers in town!
The new eatery is part of the £10m Westgate Chambers development, which has quickly become a foodie destination in Rotherham with the openings of burger and milkshakes specialist, Munchies, and Cali's - a specialist in chicken burgers, wraps, wings and tenders. The outlets on Main Street were then joined by Dessert Time - the home of indulgent desserts.
Planning permission comes with a condition on opening hours - 10:00 until 23:30 Sundays to Thursdays, and 10:00 until 02:30 (the following day) Fridays and Saturdays. Other conditions relate to the installation of an extraction system.
The developers behind Westgate Chambers, HMP Bespoke Construction Ltd, has recently submitted plans to tweak the new build element of the scheme with the floor plan of the proposed building on Domine Lane reduced in size to avoid building over an adopted sewer.
Maison de Burgers website
Images: Maison de Burgers
Maison de Burgers has operated on London Road in Sheffield for a number of years and recently secured planning permission to open in a vacant unit on Main Street in Rotherham town centre, adding to the vibrant food scene create in the area.
2 Main Street was previously part the former Tryst / Bar One unit and has been converted into a restaurant.
The grand opening is scheduled for Monday April 27.
Advertisement
The menus includes juicy chicken burgers, perfectly smashed burgers, delectable wraps, flavorful shakes, succulent brisket, and perfectly cooked ribs.
Burger fans can get 50% off on the opening day to see if Maison de Burgers really does offer the best smash burgers in town!
The new eatery is part of the £10m Westgate Chambers development, which has quickly become a foodie destination in Rotherham with the openings of burger and milkshakes specialist, Munchies, and Cali's - a specialist in chicken burgers, wraps, wings and tenders. The outlets on Main Street were then joined by Dessert Time - the home of indulgent desserts.
Planning permission comes with a condition on opening hours - 10:00 until 23:30 Sundays to Thursdays, and 10:00 until 02:30 (the following day) Fridays and Saturdays. Other conditions relate to the installation of an extraction system.
The developers behind Westgate Chambers, HMP Bespoke Construction Ltd, has recently submitted plans to tweak the new build element of the scheme with the floor plan of the proposed building on Domine Lane reduced in size to avoid building over an adopted sewer.
Maison de Burgers website
Images: Maison de Burgers
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