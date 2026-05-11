News: AESSEAL's thirteen consecutive golds in health and safety excellence
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based AESSEAL Plc’s ongoing commitment to health and safety has been endorsed with a 13th consecutive gold accolade in the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents’ 70th anniversary awards.
AESSEAL is one of the world's leading specialists in the design and manufacture of mechanical seals, bearing protectors, seal support systems and gland packing. With its global headquarters at Templeborough, the award-winning company manufactures mechanical seals for a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.
The RoSPA President’s Gold Award has been granted to AESSEAL in recognition of its exceptional health and safety performance during 2025.
AESSEAL managing director Chris Rea said: "Thirteen consecutive golds are testament to the company’s commitment to keeping its employees safe. This is a landmark year for RoSPA and we are proud to be part of a legacy built on dedication to high safety standards, the well‑being of individuals and a shared commitment to excellence. We committed to making accident prevention a central pillar of our organisation and I am delighted that this has again been recognised with a RoSPA Gold Award.
"The awards began as a small event to recognise the achievements of companies prioritising the safety of workers in the UK, and has now grown into the biggest health and safety awards programme in the world, with 2,000 different entries from almost 60 countries, impacting more than seven million employees."
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RoSPA growth director Julia Small, added: "The high standards AESSEAL has achieved are the result of hard work and dedication, of which AESSEAL should be rightfully proud and which RoSPA is delighted to honour. 2026 is a landmark year for the RoSPA Awards as we reflect on how far workplace safety has come in 70 years. It is because of the commitment of health and safety leaders like AESSEAL that people today are safer at work than in the past, and sets an inspiring example for the future.
"The RoSPA Awards are sponsored by the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health (NEBOSH), which provides internationally-recognised health, safety and environmental qualifications that raise the competence of safety and environmental professionals as well as individuals at all levels in the workplace."
NEBOSH chief quality officer and awards head judge Dee Arp said: "These awards are a powerful reminder that protecting people transcends borders, and that supporting employees to return home safe, healthy and happy each day is fundamental to long-term success and resilience.
"AESSEAL's proactive approach to identifying and mitigating risks, implementing robust safety protocols, and fostering a safety-first mindset among its workforce was instrumental in achieving this award, said RoSPA."
The award will be presented at a ceremony held in London in June.
AESSEAL website
Images: AESSEAL
AESSEAL is one of the world's leading specialists in the design and manufacture of mechanical seals, bearing protectors, seal support systems and gland packing. With its global headquarters at Templeborough, the award-winning company manufactures mechanical seals for a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.
The RoSPA President’s Gold Award has been granted to AESSEAL in recognition of its exceptional health and safety performance during 2025.
AESSEAL managing director Chris Rea said: "Thirteen consecutive golds are testament to the company’s commitment to keeping its employees safe. This is a landmark year for RoSPA and we are proud to be part of a legacy built on dedication to high safety standards, the well‑being of individuals and a shared commitment to excellence. We committed to making accident prevention a central pillar of our organisation and I am delighted that this has again been recognised with a RoSPA Gold Award.
"The awards began as a small event to recognise the achievements of companies prioritising the safety of workers in the UK, and has now grown into the biggest health and safety awards programme in the world, with 2,000 different entries from almost 60 countries, impacting more than seven million employees."
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RoSPA growth director Julia Small, added: "The high standards AESSEAL has achieved are the result of hard work and dedication, of which AESSEAL should be rightfully proud and which RoSPA is delighted to honour. 2026 is a landmark year for the RoSPA Awards as we reflect on how far workplace safety has come in 70 years. It is because of the commitment of health and safety leaders like AESSEAL that people today are safer at work than in the past, and sets an inspiring example for the future.
"The RoSPA Awards are sponsored by the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health (NEBOSH), which provides internationally-recognised health, safety and environmental qualifications that raise the competence of safety and environmental professionals as well as individuals at all levels in the workplace."
NEBOSH chief quality officer and awards head judge Dee Arp said: "These awards are a powerful reminder that protecting people transcends borders, and that supporting employees to return home safe, healthy and happy each day is fundamental to long-term success and resilience.
"AESSEAL's proactive approach to identifying and mitigating risks, implementing robust safety protocols, and fostering a safety-first mindset among its workforce was instrumental in achieving this award, said RoSPA."
The award will be presented at a ceremony held in London in June.
AESSEAL website
Images: AESSEAL
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