News: Idea validation support for tech founders in South Yorkshire reopens
By Tom Austen
Rotherham tech firms are being offered support to validate their innovative ideas through the continuation of an incentive programme designed to boost the region’s startups.
Rothbiz reported last year on the support coming from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) funded TECH SY project, which has been offering either financial grants or support from a specialist consultancy to promising startups in South Yorkshire as part of the wider aim to help scale up the tech ecosystem.
The Idea Validation Grant previously provided up to £2,500 of direct financial support, OR up to £5,000 worth of idea validation support.
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After strong demand saw the previous programme close early, early‑stage tech founders and businesses in South Yorkshire can now apply for provider‑led validation support worth £3,000. The support is designed to help founders test ideas properly – exploring market demand, feasibility and next steps – before making major time or financial commitments.
Experts at Trove will deliver the idea validation support, benefiting from their experience as founders starting, scaling and exiting a tech business, and their knowledge of the investment landscape. They have adapted their 90-day iMVP programme to bring structure to this 1-2-1 support, with workshops and biweekly meetings.
The model has been refreshed and is particularly suited to part‑time founders and side hustles, though full‑time founders at an early stage are also eligible. The programme aims to support around 10–12 founders, depending on the level of support allocated to each project. Places are limited, applications are reviewed on a rolling basis and the programme may close early once funds are allocated.
The support includes initial work including discovery, roadmap and review workshops, 6+ hours of mentoring, and reporting and validation scoring.
TECH SY website
Images: UnSplash / Headway
Rothbiz reported last year on the support coming from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) funded TECH SY project, which has been offering either financial grants or support from a specialist consultancy to promising startups in South Yorkshire as part of the wider aim to help scale up the tech ecosystem.
The Idea Validation Grant previously provided up to £2,500 of direct financial support, OR up to £5,000 worth of idea validation support.
Advertisement
After strong demand saw the previous programme close early, early‑stage tech founders and businesses in South Yorkshire can now apply for provider‑led validation support worth £3,000. The support is designed to help founders test ideas properly – exploring market demand, feasibility and next steps – before making major time or financial commitments.
Experts at Trove will deliver the idea validation support, benefiting from their experience as founders starting, scaling and exiting a tech business, and their knowledge of the investment landscape. They have adapted their 90-day iMVP programme to bring structure to this 1-2-1 support, with workshops and biweekly meetings.
The model has been refreshed and is particularly suited to part‑time founders and side hustles, though full‑time founders at an early stage are also eligible. The programme aims to support around 10–12 founders, depending on the level of support allocated to each project. Places are limited, applications are reviewed on a rolling basis and the programme may close early once funds are allocated.
The support includes initial work including discovery, roadmap and review workshops, 6+ hours of mentoring, and reporting and validation scoring.
TECH SY website
Images: UnSplash / Headway
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