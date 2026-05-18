News: Padel court plan to enhance urban entertainment venue in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Plans have been submitted to create padel courts on the heritage high street in Rotherham town centre.
Rothbiz reported last year on plans for some exciting new projects, including a new spa and a golf-themed bar complete with a simulator setup, from a local developer that specialises in restoring listed buildings and creating residential and commercial spaces.
The 2017 masterplan places a greater emphasis on town centre living and leisure, as opposed to traditional retail uses, in continuing the regeneration of Rotherham town centre.
Having previously converted the former Post Office on Main Street, created a boutique hotel in the historic George Wright Building, and restored the Empire Theatre, attention turned to an unused underground building next to the George Wright.
The Bunka opened earlier this year - a premium underground VIP golf simulator and leisure venue located on Snail Hill featuring state-of-the-art TrackMan technology, in-house PGA coaching and a members-only bar. A spa in the building is set to follow.
With the underground conversion well underway, things are looking up, with applicant, Mark McGrail of SME Holding Ltd, now unveiling plans for two padel courts to be constructed over the hotel's car park that sits above the Bunka.
The plan involves the installation of a simple metal deck for two padel courts over the existing car park.
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Plans, drawn up by Just Architecture, state: "The site is currently underutilised and offers an opportunity to enhance the character of the area.
"The development includes two padel courts accessed from the GW [George Wright] courtyard. It is believed that with this part of the development a sense of cohesiveness will be achieved given the access to the GW Hotel, Spa and simulated golf, all located within the same complex.
"The proposal for 2 No Padel Courts represents a sensitive and sustainable development opportunity that respects its historical context, makes efficient use of underutilised urban land, and delivers an additional element to this urban entertainment venue."
Given that the site is within the town's conservation area, and the George Wright is a listed building, the plans state that the height and massing have been sensitively designed. The required fencing and protective panels around the courts will be covered by canopies, which the plans state: "although quite high in relation to the GW Hotel it will have little impact upon the GW Hotel given its semi-transparent nature." The development is also easily reversible due to its construction.
Rothbiz reported last year on initial plans and the disposal of the property that Rotherham Council deemed to be of "low strategic value and limited potential for income."
The Bunka website
Images: SME / Just Architecture
Rothbiz reported last year on plans for some exciting new projects, including a new spa and a golf-themed bar complete with a simulator setup, from a local developer that specialises in restoring listed buildings and creating residential and commercial spaces.
The 2017 masterplan places a greater emphasis on town centre living and leisure, as opposed to traditional retail uses, in continuing the regeneration of Rotherham town centre.
Having previously converted the former Post Office on Main Street, created a boutique hotel in the historic George Wright Building, and restored the Empire Theatre, attention turned to an unused underground building next to the George Wright.
The Bunka opened earlier this year - a premium underground VIP golf simulator and leisure venue located on Snail Hill featuring state-of-the-art TrackMan technology, in-house PGA coaching and a members-only bar. A spa in the building is set to follow.
With the underground conversion well underway, things are looking up, with applicant, Mark McGrail of SME Holding Ltd, now unveiling plans for two padel courts to be constructed over the hotel's car park that sits above the Bunka.
The plan involves the installation of a simple metal deck for two padel courts over the existing car park.
Advertisement
Plans, drawn up by Just Architecture, state: "The site is currently underutilised and offers an opportunity to enhance the character of the area.
"The development includes two padel courts accessed from the GW [George Wright] courtyard. It is believed that with this part of the development a sense of cohesiveness will be achieved given the access to the GW Hotel, Spa and simulated golf, all located within the same complex.
"The proposal for 2 No Padel Courts represents a sensitive and sustainable development opportunity that respects its historical context, makes efficient use of underutilised urban land, and delivers an additional element to this urban entertainment venue."
Given that the site is within the town's conservation area, and the George Wright is a listed building, the plans state that the height and massing have been sensitively designed. The required fencing and protective panels around the courts will be covered by canopies, which the plans state: "although quite high in relation to the GW Hotel it will have little impact upon the GW Hotel given its semi-transparent nature." The development is also easily reversible due to its construction.
Rothbiz reported last year on initial plans and the disposal of the property that Rotherham Council deemed to be of "low strategic value and limited potential for income."
The Bunka website
Images: SME / Just Architecture
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