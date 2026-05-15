News: Council forced to take action on burnt-out Wetherspoons in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has taken action over a fire-damaged pub in Rotherham town centre.
Rothbiz reported last year that the former Rhinoceros pub on Bridgegate was listed as being sold subject to contract off a guide price of £249,995.
Known locally as "Rhinos," it was one of 16 pubs put up for sale by J D Wetherspoons in 2019. It had been operating independently from Wetherspoon but was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The units were in the process of being refurbished and the initial intention was for the rear wing of the building to be converted into residential apartments, but two subsequent fires caused considerable damage to the existing building and structure.
Proposals for a new "Georgian inspired" mixed use development to replace the pub were approved in 2924.
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An update from Rotherham Council states: "Work is taking place to partially demolish the former Rhinoceros (Rhinos) building on Bridgegate in the town centre, to make the site safe and allow the pedestrianised area in front of the building to be re-opened.
"The building had been left in a poor condition following fire damage, so the Council has stepped in to take action. We're working with the owners of the building to carry out the remainder of the demolition work."
"We’re continuing to take positive steps to improve the town centre and create a place we can all feel proud of."
Planning documents showed that Rotherham Council served a s215 notice on a previous owner of the site in an effort to address the eyesore of a wrecked building. Local authorities have the power to take steps requiring land to be cleaned up when its condition adversely affects the amenity of the area. The notice was served "due to the dilapidated and poor state the building is still in after the fire and given the site is located in a prime location in the town centre conservation area."
If the owner/occupier fails to carry out the works specified within the prescribed time period, councils have the power either to prosecute, or where appropriate, to carry out the works itself. Councils can seek to recover the costs through the courts or by placing a charge on the property through HM Land Registry to recover the costs should the property be sold.
No longer listed for sale, agents for the property, BRH, said that it "presents an exceptional opportunity for investors and developers. With full planning permission granted for 22 self-contained flats and 2 x large ground floor commercial units, it offers significant potential for redevelopment."
BRH gave it an estimated post-development value of approximately £3m.
Images: Tom Austen
Rothbiz reported last year that the former Rhinoceros pub on Bridgegate was listed as being sold subject to contract off a guide price of £249,995.
Known locally as "Rhinos," it was one of 16 pubs put up for sale by J D Wetherspoons in 2019. It had been operating independently from Wetherspoon but was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The units were in the process of being refurbished and the initial intention was for the rear wing of the building to be converted into residential apartments, but two subsequent fires caused considerable damage to the existing building and structure.
Proposals for a new "Georgian inspired" mixed use development to replace the pub were approved in 2924.
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An update from Rotherham Council states: "Work is taking place to partially demolish the former Rhinoceros (Rhinos) building on Bridgegate in the town centre, to make the site safe and allow the pedestrianised area in front of the building to be re-opened.
"The building had been left in a poor condition following fire damage, so the Council has stepped in to take action. We're working with the owners of the building to carry out the remainder of the demolition work."
"We’re continuing to take positive steps to improve the town centre and create a place we can all feel proud of."
Planning documents showed that Rotherham Council served a s215 notice on a previous owner of the site in an effort to address the eyesore of a wrecked building. Local authorities have the power to take steps requiring land to be cleaned up when its condition adversely affects the amenity of the area. The notice was served "due to the dilapidated and poor state the building is still in after the fire and given the site is located in a prime location in the town centre conservation area."
If the owner/occupier fails to carry out the works specified within the prescribed time period, councils have the power either to prosecute, or where appropriate, to carry out the works itself. Councils can seek to recover the costs through the courts or by placing a charge on the property through HM Land Registry to recover the costs should the property be sold.
No longer listed for sale, agents for the property, BRH, said that it "presents an exceptional opportunity for investors and developers. With full planning permission granted for 22 self-contained flats and 2 x large ground floor commercial units, it offers significant potential for redevelopment."
BRH gave it an estimated post-development value of approximately £3m.
Images: Tom Austen
1 comments:
Another pocket park? Better than another HMO.
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