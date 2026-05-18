News: Lifco acquires Rotherham firm
By Tom Austen
Lifco, a Swedish industrial conglomerate, has seen through a deal for a Rotherham-based niche manufacturer of secondary glazing.
Glass Umbrella Ltd is based at Dinnington in Rotherham and trades as Granada Secondary Glazing. Its 74-person team leads the UK in precision secondary glazing.
Granada Glazing has been in business for over 45 years and is the largest manufacturer of secondary glazing products in the UK. Since 1980, the company has made over a million frames, averaging roughly 100 frames a day and around 25,000 every year. It supplies a broad range of high-quality, bespoke products to the trade and commercial sectors, as well as directly to consumers through its Clearview subsidiary.
With net sales of approximately £11m in 2025, the Rotherham firm is expected to be consolidated into a Lifco division in the second quarter of 2026.
Lifco, a SEK 23.8bn (£1.88 billion) turnover industrial group, recognised Granada’s long operating history, differentiated market position and resilient business model. The acquisition provides Granada with a long-term ownership structure that supports its management team and growth strategy, while preserving the business’s operational independence, culture and brand.
The transaction further reflects Lifco’s strategy of acquiring niche, market-leading businesses with strong cash generation and opportunities for sustainable, long-term growth.
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Malcolm White, former owner of Granada, said: “Granada holds a very special place for me – it is a talented team doing genuinely exciting work, and over the years they have demonstrated real professionalism and delivered outstanding results.
"At 70, however, I felt I owed it to that team to ensure the business had the long-term stability and support it deserves – something I felt I could no longer provide alone. I therefore appointed Debrett's to help identify the right partner: someone who would share my belief in what Granada is building.
"I am delighted with Lifco. They understand the long-term vision, and I have every confidence they will back the team to continue their success – without losing the qualities that have made Granada what it is today.”
Debrett’s has advised the shareholde on the deal. Mark Selby, partner at Debrett’s, said: “Granada is a high-quality, market-leading business with a strong culture of innovation and product differentiation. We are delighted to have supported the shareholder in finding the right partner in Lifco, which shares their long-term vision and provides an excellent platform for the next stage of growth.”
Lorna Mendelsöhn, Acquisition Director at Lifco, added: “This transaction is reflective of Lifco’s long‑term acquisition strategy and focus on niche market leaders. We were impressed by the quality of the business and well executed deal process, and we look forward to providing a long‑term home for the business and its team.”
The Debrett’s advisory team comprised Mark Selby, Seb Rowlands, Harveer Gill and Will Mason.
Other advisers included Tom Durrant and Jessica Hopkinson of Squire Patton Boggs, legal advice to the shareholder.
BDO LLP and Walker Morris LLP, tax and legal advice to the buyer respectively.
Granada Secondary Glazing website
Images: Granada Secondary Glazing
Glass Umbrella Ltd is based at Dinnington in Rotherham and trades as Granada Secondary Glazing. Its 74-person team leads the UK in precision secondary glazing.
Granada Glazing has been in business for over 45 years and is the largest manufacturer of secondary glazing products in the UK. Since 1980, the company has made over a million frames, averaging roughly 100 frames a day and around 25,000 every year. It supplies a broad range of high-quality, bespoke products to the trade and commercial sectors, as well as directly to consumers through its Clearview subsidiary.
With net sales of approximately £11m in 2025, the Rotherham firm is expected to be consolidated into a Lifco division in the second quarter of 2026.
Lifco, a SEK 23.8bn (£1.88 billion) turnover industrial group, recognised Granada’s long operating history, differentiated market position and resilient business model. The acquisition provides Granada with a long-term ownership structure that supports its management team and growth strategy, while preserving the business’s operational independence, culture and brand.
The transaction further reflects Lifco’s strategy of acquiring niche, market-leading businesses with strong cash generation and opportunities for sustainable, long-term growth.
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Malcolm White, former owner of Granada, said: “Granada holds a very special place for me – it is a talented team doing genuinely exciting work, and over the years they have demonstrated real professionalism and delivered outstanding results.
"At 70, however, I felt I owed it to that team to ensure the business had the long-term stability and support it deserves – something I felt I could no longer provide alone. I therefore appointed Debrett's to help identify the right partner: someone who would share my belief in what Granada is building.
"I am delighted with Lifco. They understand the long-term vision, and I have every confidence they will back the team to continue their success – without losing the qualities that have made Granada what it is today.”
Debrett’s has advised the shareholde on the deal. Mark Selby, partner at Debrett’s, said: “Granada is a high-quality, market-leading business with a strong culture of innovation and product differentiation. We are delighted to have supported the shareholder in finding the right partner in Lifco, which shares their long-term vision and provides an excellent platform for the next stage of growth.”
Lorna Mendelsöhn, Acquisition Director at Lifco, added: “This transaction is reflective of Lifco’s long‑term acquisition strategy and focus on niche market leaders. We were impressed by the quality of the business and well executed deal process, and we look forward to providing a long‑term home for the business and its team.”
The Debrett’s advisory team comprised Mark Selby, Seb Rowlands, Harveer Gill and Will Mason.
Other advisers included Tom Durrant and Jessica Hopkinson of Squire Patton Boggs, legal advice to the shareholder.
BDO LLP and Walker Morris LLP, tax and legal advice to the buyer respectively.
Granada Secondary Glazing website
Images: Granada Secondary Glazing
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