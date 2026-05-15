News: Capital&Centric timetabled to talk up Rotherham regeneration
By Tom Austen
The managing director of social impact developer Capital&Centric is set to share a stage with officials from Rotherham next week at the UK’s leading forum for real estate, investment and infrastructure.
Although it has not been announced why, the appearance suggests that the Manchester company is in line to take forward more development opportunities in the region.
Capital&Centric specialises in unlocking and transforming "unloved" brownfield sites into vibrant, design-led neighborhoods. It is currently working on £2bn of development across commercial, residential, hotel and leisure sectors. In neighbouring Sheffield it has secured millions to progress plans at the Cannon Brewery site.
John Moffat, joint managing director of Capital&Centric is due to take part in a panel at UKREiiF – The UK’s Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum, which is entitled: "Next Stop Rotherham - The Gateway To The Future."
Moffat is set to join John Edwards, chief executive at Rotherham Council, Katharine Hammond, chief executive of South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and Henri Murison, chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership (NPP), to discuss how Rotherham is delivering an ambitious growth agenda, uniting major regeneration with world-leading innovation at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
A 20-year masterplan for Rotherham Gateway Station at Parkgate shows how a transport improvement scheme can act as the catalyst for a much wider regeneration project supporting thousands of new jobs.
Rotherham Gateway will reconnect the town to the mainline rail network for the first time since the 1980s, delivering faster connections to major cities including Sheffield, Leeds and Birmingham, while unlocking new regional and national routes.
Representing a long-term investment in Rotherham’s future, the £300m project is expected to create up to 1,000 jobs locally, with a further 8,000 across the wider South Yorkshire Investment Zone - delivering an economic uplift of over £100m through new employment opportunities.
The project is a key part of SYMCA's portfolio for UKREiiF. The mayoral authority describes it as having "the potential to offer the most significant growth and regeneration opportunity across the North of England.
"A new main line rail station with tram-train stop situated within the heart of a new advanced manufacturing innovation campus, and in an area of housing growth, will ensure rapid and reliable connectivity to regional and national economies, providing ease of access outside the Borough."
Investors and developer interest is being sought to deliver the necessary infrastructure for a new Station Anchor Building and Innovation Campus.
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Investors and developers are also being courted to take on the opportunity for around 400 new homes adjacent to a new mainline station. Rotherham Council offers the opportunity to acquire land and de-risk investment while seeking developer and investor interest in the creation of a new residential led community.
The station is also being positioned as the scheme that unlocks the wider Bassingthorpe development nearby - a proposed 2,000 home development on former greenbelt land. Rotherham Council recently approved the appointment of a specialist consultant to provide commercial advice for the scheme in order to "progress the delivery of a residential development scheme on the strategic allocation site of Bassingthorpe Farm jointly with the majority landowner."
Rothbiz reported last month that following the announcement on Rotherham Gateway being in the first phase of Nothern Powerhouse Rail, a developer signed an agreement to start investment.
Homes England, the government’s housing and regeneration agency, has also been active in relation to Rotherham Gateway, entering into a £70,000 contract for a feasibility study.
Homes England recently entered a strategic joint venture with Swiss Life Asset Managers and Capital&Centric to deliver more than 2,250 homes in underinvested areas in England.
In March, Rothbiz reported that Rotherham Council was appointing a private sector developer for the next phase of large scale house-building in the town centre.
The "Strategic Sites" programme "aims to bring forward high-quality mixed-use development across the Council’s strategic town centre sites, creating a new community supported by integrated services, leisure uses and commercial opportunities. Its objectives include securing a long term positive legacy for the town centre, accelerating progress on complex brownfield sites, attracting credible private sector partners, and addressing viability challenges in a low value market through targeted public sector intervention."
Rotherham Gateway Station website
Capital&Centric website
Images: RMBC / Capital&Centric
Although it has not been announced why, the appearance suggests that the Manchester company is in line to take forward more development opportunities in the region.
Capital&Centric specialises in unlocking and transforming "unloved" brownfield sites into vibrant, design-led neighborhoods. It is currently working on £2bn of development across commercial, residential, hotel and leisure sectors. In neighbouring Sheffield it has secured millions to progress plans at the Cannon Brewery site.
John Moffat, joint managing director of Capital&Centric is due to take part in a panel at UKREiiF – The UK’s Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum, which is entitled: "Next Stop Rotherham - The Gateway To The Future."
Moffat is set to join John Edwards, chief executive at Rotherham Council, Katharine Hammond, chief executive of South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and Henri Murison, chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership (NPP), to discuss how Rotherham is delivering an ambitious growth agenda, uniting major regeneration with world-leading innovation at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
A 20-year masterplan for Rotherham Gateway Station at Parkgate shows how a transport improvement scheme can act as the catalyst for a much wider regeneration project supporting thousands of new jobs.
Rotherham Gateway will reconnect the town to the mainline rail network for the first time since the 1980s, delivering faster connections to major cities including Sheffield, Leeds and Birmingham, while unlocking new regional and national routes.
Representing a long-term investment in Rotherham’s future, the £300m project is expected to create up to 1,000 jobs locally, with a further 8,000 across the wider South Yorkshire Investment Zone - delivering an economic uplift of over £100m through new employment opportunities.
The project is a key part of SYMCA's portfolio for UKREiiF. The mayoral authority describes it as having "the potential to offer the most significant growth and regeneration opportunity across the North of England.
"A new main line rail station with tram-train stop situated within the heart of a new advanced manufacturing innovation campus, and in an area of housing growth, will ensure rapid and reliable connectivity to regional and national economies, providing ease of access outside the Borough."
Investors and developer interest is being sought to deliver the necessary infrastructure for a new Station Anchor Building and Innovation Campus.
Advertisement
Investors and developers are also being courted to take on the opportunity for around 400 new homes adjacent to a new mainline station. Rotherham Council offers the opportunity to acquire land and de-risk investment while seeking developer and investor interest in the creation of a new residential led community.
The station is also being positioned as the scheme that unlocks the wider Bassingthorpe development nearby - a proposed 2,000 home development on former greenbelt land. Rotherham Council recently approved the appointment of a specialist consultant to provide commercial advice for the scheme in order to "progress the delivery of a residential development scheme on the strategic allocation site of Bassingthorpe Farm jointly with the majority landowner."
Rothbiz reported last month that following the announcement on Rotherham Gateway being in the first phase of Nothern Powerhouse Rail, a developer signed an agreement to start investment.
Homes England, the government’s housing and regeneration agency, has also been active in relation to Rotherham Gateway, entering into a £70,000 contract for a feasibility study.
Homes England recently entered a strategic joint venture with Swiss Life Asset Managers and Capital&Centric to deliver more than 2,250 homes in underinvested areas in England.
In March, Rothbiz reported that Rotherham Council was appointing a private sector developer for the next phase of large scale house-building in the town centre.
The "Strategic Sites" programme "aims to bring forward high-quality mixed-use development across the Council’s strategic town centre sites, creating a new community supported by integrated services, leisure uses and commercial opportunities. Its objectives include securing a long term positive legacy for the town centre, accelerating progress on complex brownfield sites, attracting credible private sector partners, and addressing viability challenges in a low value market through targeted public sector intervention."
Rotherham Gateway Station website
Capital&Centric website
Images: RMBC / Capital&Centric
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