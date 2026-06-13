News: Big changes made to Waverley scheme
By Tom Austen
Waverley in Rotherham, often cited as being Yorkshire's largest ever mixed-use development, may not be as big as originally envisioned, with master developers confirming that over 1,000 less homes will be built at its flagship site.
The changes are in response to "evolving site circumstances, changes in surrounding highway infrastructure, and updated development forecasts."
Harworth Group submitted a planning application for the new community on the site of the former Orgreave Colliery & Coking Works in 2007 and consent was granted in 2011 for 3,890 new homes, alongside over two million sq ft of advanced manufacturing space at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP). Following the adoption of the overall masterplan, Harworth has since continued to develop design codes for each area of Waverley along side its housebuilding partners and made changes to aspects of the scheme.
A new updated masterplan submitted to Rotherham Council by Harworth explains that the overall number of homes at Waverley will not reach the original maximum capacity of 3,890 homes.
This then has implications for "trigger points" and other commitments secured through the original planning approval using a Section 106 agreement (a mechanism which makes a development proposal acceptable in planning terms, that would not otherwise be acceptable). A proposed second school, for example, now looks unlikely to be built.
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The documents, drawn up by planning consultants, Stantec, state: "The original outline consent was based upon the provision of up to 3,890 homes, however due to market changes, design standards and housing needs, the overall homes at Waverley will not reach the modelled maximum capacity (3,890 homes).
"By the completion year of 2036, it is assumed that the residential development at Waverley will be fully completed with a total of 2,783 new homes under the outline consent, along with 254 additional homes at Highfield Commercial, development at the Advanced Manufacturing Park, Highfield Commercial comprising 32,515 sq.m [350,000 sq ft] of additional employment floorspaces and a mix of local centre uses at Olive Lane being open and constructed."
Harworth has already sold 2,727 plots to housebuilders. The AMP is almost full, 1.9m sq ft of commercial space has been built or sold from the 2.1m sq ft consented.
The scheme for Highfield Commercial replaced the original 645,000 sq ft office scheme designed to house government departments relocating out of London. Plans for Olive Lane were scaled back in 2021 after "a contraction in investment in new retail developments following a recession, Brexit and the COVID pandemic."
Developers are now asking to amend transport obligations, where work has already been carried out to J33 of the M1 nearby and relating to a link road that was scrapped after Rotherham and Sheffield Councils could not agree on a route.
The original scheme and legal agreement also included two, two-form entry primary schools. Waverley Primary Academy opened in 2020 and was extended last year.
The latest plans remove reference to a second school.
In its Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2025, Harworth Group saw its total revenue drop 29% to £129.8m, down from £181.6m in the previous year, while pretax profit reduced 75% to £14.7m from £69.4m.
Harworth Group website
Images: Harworth
The changes are in response to "evolving site circumstances, changes in surrounding highway infrastructure, and updated development forecasts."
Harworth Group submitted a planning application for the new community on the site of the former Orgreave Colliery & Coking Works in 2007 and consent was granted in 2011 for 3,890 new homes, alongside over two million sq ft of advanced manufacturing space at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP). Following the adoption of the overall masterplan, Harworth has since continued to develop design codes for each area of Waverley along side its housebuilding partners and made changes to aspects of the scheme.
A new updated masterplan submitted to Rotherham Council by Harworth explains that the overall number of homes at Waverley will not reach the original maximum capacity of 3,890 homes.
This then has implications for "trigger points" and other commitments secured through the original planning approval using a Section 106 agreement (a mechanism which makes a development proposal acceptable in planning terms, that would not otherwise be acceptable). A proposed second school, for example, now looks unlikely to be built.
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The documents, drawn up by planning consultants, Stantec, state: "The original outline consent was based upon the provision of up to 3,890 homes, however due to market changes, design standards and housing needs, the overall homes at Waverley will not reach the modelled maximum capacity (3,890 homes).
"By the completion year of 2036, it is assumed that the residential development at Waverley will be fully completed with a total of 2,783 new homes under the outline consent, along with 254 additional homes at Highfield Commercial, development at the Advanced Manufacturing Park, Highfield Commercial comprising 32,515 sq.m [350,000 sq ft] of additional employment floorspaces and a mix of local centre uses at Olive Lane being open and constructed."
Harworth has already sold 2,727 plots to housebuilders. The AMP is almost full, 1.9m sq ft of commercial space has been built or sold from the 2.1m sq ft consented.
The scheme for Highfield Commercial replaced the original 645,000 sq ft office scheme designed to house government departments relocating out of London. Plans for Olive Lane were scaled back in 2021 after "a contraction in investment in new retail developments following a recession, Brexit and the COVID pandemic."
Developers are now asking to amend transport obligations, where work has already been carried out to J33 of the M1 nearby and relating to a link road that was scrapped after Rotherham and Sheffield Councils could not agree on a route.
The original scheme and legal agreement also included two, two-form entry primary schools. Waverley Primary Academy opened in 2020 and was extended last year.
The latest plans remove reference to a second school.
In its Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2025, Harworth Group saw its total revenue drop 29% to £129.8m, down from £181.6m in the previous year, while pretax profit reduced 75% to £14.7m from £69.4m.
Harworth Group website
Images: Harworth
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