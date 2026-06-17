News: S2S Group achieves record growth, surpassing £5m turnover milestone
By Tom Austen
The Rotherham-based S2S Group has reported a record year, achieving £5.6m turnover for the year ending December 2025, reflecting our continued year-on-year growth.
S2S Group at Manvers is one of the leading players in electronics manufacturing, asset recovery and electronics recycling, specialising in the disposal and management of IT assets at the end of their lifecycle, offering a certified and eco-friendly IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) service.
The performance marks another period of strong expansion for us, supported by a £500,000 investment from Bailie Group to accelerate growth.
The funding has enabled the group to strengthen its operational capability, including the addition of a new 18-tonne truck, enhancing its nationwide on-site data destruction service offering.
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S2S Group’s workforce has also grown, with seven new employees joining in 2025, bringing the total headcount to 42. The team comprises nine IT technicians whose specialist capabilities ensure data security and asset recovery through secure processing, testing, sanitisation and refurbishment.
Last year, S2S also expanded iys European presence through a joint venture with Irish data destruction specialist All-Star Shredding, strengthening cross-border capability and reinforcing the focus on compliance, security and service resilience.
Chris Hare, Chief Commercial Officer at S2S Group, said: “2025 has been a year of significant progress for S2S Group, with strong growth across our customer base, operational capability and service offering. Surpassing £5 million turnover is a major milestone and reflects the dedication of our team. This year, our focus is on scaling further, investing in our fleet, and enhancing our systems to support continued growth and efficiency.”
The group processed more than 50,000 IT assets for recycling in 2025 and securely destroyed over 380,000 data-bearing devices. A 51.4% reuse rate was achieved through the refurbishment and redeployment of more than 28,000 IT assets back to customers. In addition, 78% of internal waste was recycled, with zero waste sent directly to landfill.
S2S Group website
Images: S2S Group
S2S Group at Manvers is one of the leading players in electronics manufacturing, asset recovery and electronics recycling, specialising in the disposal and management of IT assets at the end of their lifecycle, offering a certified and eco-friendly IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) service.
The performance marks another period of strong expansion for us, supported by a £500,000 investment from Bailie Group to accelerate growth.
The funding has enabled the group to strengthen its operational capability, including the addition of a new 18-tonne truck, enhancing its nationwide on-site data destruction service offering.
Advertisement
S2S Group’s workforce has also grown, with seven new employees joining in 2025, bringing the total headcount to 42. The team comprises nine IT technicians whose specialist capabilities ensure data security and asset recovery through secure processing, testing, sanitisation and refurbishment.
Last year, S2S also expanded iys European presence through a joint venture with Irish data destruction specialist All-Star Shredding, strengthening cross-border capability and reinforcing the focus on compliance, security and service resilience.
Chris Hare, Chief Commercial Officer at S2S Group, said: “2025 has been a year of significant progress for S2S Group, with strong growth across our customer base, operational capability and service offering. Surpassing £5 million turnover is a major milestone and reflects the dedication of our team. This year, our focus is on scaling further, investing in our fleet, and enhancing our systems to support continued growth and efficiency.”
The group processed more than 50,000 IT assets for recycling in 2025 and securely destroyed over 380,000 data-bearing devices. A 51.4% reuse rate was achieved through the refurbishment and redeployment of more than 28,000 IT assets back to customers. In addition, 78% of internal waste was recycled, with zero waste sent directly to landfill.
S2S Group website
Images: S2S Group
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