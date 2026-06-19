News: Supporting female founders in South Yorkshire
By Tom Austen
The first cohort of female founders of tech businesses from South Yorkshire are benefiting from dedicated support to help them start, grow and scale.
TECH SY, a programme funded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to grow the region’s tech ecosystem, has developed a new initiative called The FoundHERy.
With funding from the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the British Business Bank, the launch follows a report that tells us that female-founded businesses outperform, generating twice the revenue per £1 invested, showing stronger valuations and faster growth. In six years, the estimated valuation of female-led companies has increased to £198m. Female founders also say that community, visibility and connection remain central to their journey — but barriers like funding access and systemic inequity persist.
FoundHERy is a pilot programme aimed at female tech founders at start-up, early growth and scaling stages. The programme comprises an eight-week intensive support period, a curated mission to London Tech Week, one to one support, group accountability calls, bespoke support to address a core challenge, connectivity with investors and a final pitch event with investors.
Advertisement
Tracey Johnson, Project Director for TECH SY, said: “South Yorkshire has a strong and growing community of women building ambitious tech businesses, but we know there is more we can do to support them to scale. The FoundHERy is a practical response to that challenge, providing targeted support, stronger networks and the confidence founders need at key moments in their journey.
“It also marks an important first step in a broader commitment to strengthen support for women in tech and investment across the region, helping to build a more inclusive and investable ecosystem where talent from South Yorkshire can thrive.”
South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard added: “South Yorkshire has everything it takes to be one of the UK’s leading places for innovation - but we know we won’t reach our full potential unless everyone has the chance to succeed.
“Female founders across our region are already building brilliant tech businesses, but too often they don’t get the same access to investment, networks or opportunities as men. That’s not just unfair - it holds our whole economy back.
“The FoundHERy is about changing that dynamic. It’s about backing talented founders, opening doors, and making sure South Yorkshire is a place where anyone with a good idea and the drive to succeed can build a great business. That’s how we create good jobs, grow our economy, and build a stronger, more equal region for everyone.”
The first cohort brings together female founders and co-founders from across South Yorkshire working at the forefront of tech, spanning robotics, quantum sensing, software and data platforms, biotechnology and digital health solutions.
Tracey Johnson,added: “This cohort is packed with expertise and knowledge spread across a diverse set of sectors and skills. From quantum, to robotics, to medtech and everything in between, we’re proud to have them on board the FoundHERy.”
TECH SY website
Images: TECH SY
TECH SY, a programme funded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to grow the region’s tech ecosystem, has developed a new initiative called The FoundHERy.
With funding from the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the British Business Bank, the launch follows a report that tells us that female-founded businesses outperform, generating twice the revenue per £1 invested, showing stronger valuations and faster growth. In six years, the estimated valuation of female-led companies has increased to £198m. Female founders also say that community, visibility and connection remain central to their journey — but barriers like funding access and systemic inequity persist.
FoundHERy is a pilot programme aimed at female tech founders at start-up, early growth and scaling stages. The programme comprises an eight-week intensive support period, a curated mission to London Tech Week, one to one support, group accountability calls, bespoke support to address a core challenge, connectivity with investors and a final pitch event with investors.
Advertisement
Tracey Johnson, Project Director for TECH SY, said: “South Yorkshire has a strong and growing community of women building ambitious tech businesses, but we know there is more we can do to support them to scale. The FoundHERy is a practical response to that challenge, providing targeted support, stronger networks and the confidence founders need at key moments in their journey.
“It also marks an important first step in a broader commitment to strengthen support for women in tech and investment across the region, helping to build a more inclusive and investable ecosystem where talent from South Yorkshire can thrive.”
South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard added: “South Yorkshire has everything it takes to be one of the UK’s leading places for innovation - but we know we won’t reach our full potential unless everyone has the chance to succeed.
“Female founders across our region are already building brilliant tech businesses, but too often they don’t get the same access to investment, networks or opportunities as men. That’s not just unfair - it holds our whole economy back.
“The FoundHERy is about changing that dynamic. It’s about backing talented founders, opening doors, and making sure South Yorkshire is a place where anyone with a good idea and the drive to succeed can build a great business. That’s how we create good jobs, grow our economy, and build a stronger, more equal region for everyone.”
The first cohort brings together female founders and co-founders from across South Yorkshire working at the forefront of tech, spanning robotics, quantum sensing, software and data platforms, biotechnology and digital health solutions.
Tracey Johnson,added: “This cohort is packed with expertise and knowledge spread across a diverse set of sectors and skills. From quantum, to robotics, to medtech and everything in between, we’re proud to have them on board the FoundHERy.”
TECH SY website
Images: TECH SY
0 comments:
Post a Comment