News: Lloyds to close another Rotherham branch
By Tom Austen
Lloyds Banking Group has confirmed plans to close another branch in Rotherham as part of plans to close 79 branches across the country.
The bank says that most customers are now using the app, online services or phone banking.
The Rotherham town centre branch is closing on October 15 2026.
The last closure was the Wickersley branch in 2023.
Lloyds has carried out an assessment of the location on Wellgate which says that just 610 customers were regular monthly branch users - those who transacted at the counter or Immediate Deposit Machine (IDM) four months out of six months ending February 2026.
The Closing Branch Review said that 75% of customers to the Rotherham branch also used other Lloyds branches, and online banking or phone banking – in the six month period ending February 2026.
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Following the closure, Lloyds customers needing to use a branch can visit any Halifax or Bank of Scotland branch to do things like pay in cash and cheques, take out or transfer money and pay bills. Rotherham town centre still has a Halifax on Howard Street.
Customers can also use the nearby Post Office for everyday banking.
The nearest Lloyds branch is in Sheffield city centre.
The bank says: "We regularly review how our customers choose to bank with us. And, with most now using our app, online services or phone banking, we're closing our Rotherham branch.
"Lloyds is proud to be part of the same family as Halifax and Bank of Scotland. We’re introducing more ways you can manage any personal accounts you have with Lloyds, Halifax or Bank of Scotland in one place, using co-servicing. Whether that’s online through the apps and online banking, or with a colleague over the phone, or in a branch."
The freehold of the property at 9 Wellgate sold for £225,000 in 2024. The substantial three storey building totals 5,402 sq ft and was sold with the possibility of future development potential.
Lloyds Bank Plc have been in occupation since 1996.
Lloyds website
Images: SMC Brownhill Vickers
The bank says that most customers are now using the app, online services or phone banking.
The Rotherham town centre branch is closing on October 15 2026.
The last closure was the Wickersley branch in 2023.
Lloyds has carried out an assessment of the location on Wellgate which says that just 610 customers were regular monthly branch users - those who transacted at the counter or Immediate Deposit Machine (IDM) four months out of six months ending February 2026.
The Closing Branch Review said that 75% of customers to the Rotherham branch also used other Lloyds branches, and online banking or phone banking – in the six month period ending February 2026.
Advertisement
Following the closure, Lloyds customers needing to use a branch can visit any Halifax or Bank of Scotland branch to do things like pay in cash and cheques, take out or transfer money and pay bills. Rotherham town centre still has a Halifax on Howard Street.
Customers can also use the nearby Post Office for everyday banking.
The nearest Lloyds branch is in Sheffield city centre.
The bank says: "We regularly review how our customers choose to bank with us. And, with most now using our app, online services or phone banking, we're closing our Rotherham branch.
"Lloyds is proud to be part of the same family as Halifax and Bank of Scotland. We’re introducing more ways you can manage any personal accounts you have with Lloyds, Halifax or Bank of Scotland in one place, using co-servicing. Whether that’s online through the apps and online banking, or with a colleague over the phone, or in a branch."
The freehold of the property at 9 Wellgate sold for £225,000 in 2024. The substantial three storey building totals 5,402 sq ft and was sold with the possibility of future development potential.
Lloyds Bank Plc have been in occupation since 1996.
Lloyds website
Images: SMC Brownhill Vickers
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