News: Esh Construction appointed to deliver £3.1m Rotherham flood alleviation scheme
By Tom Austen
Plans to strengthen flood defences at Whiston have taken a step forward with Rotherham Council appointing Esh Construction to complete the £3.1m Whiston Brook Flood Alleviation Scheme.
The project aims to reduce the flood risk along Whiston Brook, a tributary of the River Rother which flows through the centre of the village, and has been affected by recurring flooding in recent years.
Most recently, Whiston experienced significant floods in October 2023, with high water levels exacerbated by surface water runoff and pressure on existing drainage infrastructure. Flooding has previously impacted homes, businesses and the local road network, including Howarth Road and Long Lane.
Steven Garrigan, Divisional Director at Esh Construction, said: “Whiston has experienced the very real impacts of flooding in recent years, and this scheme will play a vital role in better protecting residents, businesses and local infrastructure.
“By combining flood storage, improved conveyance and naturalised watercourse enhancements, the project takes a holistic approach to managing flood risk while also delivering environmental benefits. We’re pleased to be working with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council to deliver a solution that supports long-term resilience for the village.”
The project will introduce a series of targeted interventions at key locations to manage water flow more effectively, reduce peak flood levels and improve resilience across the surrounding area. Works will be delivered across three main sites.
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At Worrygoose Lane, Esh will install a new parallel culvert and upsize existing culvert sections to increase the maximum capacity the brook can hold alongside the construction of a new flood wall and embankment. Improvements will also be made to the culvert inlet headwall serving a tributary flowing from Sitwell Golf Course.
Upstream of the village, within agricultural land at Royds Moor Farm, an online Flood Storage Reservoir (FSR) will be created to temporarily store floodwater and release it in a controlled manner, which will target reduced volume and the speed of water reaching Whiston during heavy rainfall.
The project also includes realignment and meandering of Whiston Brook through the storage area, with existing culverts removed to allow the watercourse to run in the open. New wetland areas and backwaters will be created to support biodiversity, providing habitat for aquatic wildlife and plant species.
Further works will see the diversion of a Yorkshire Water surface water conduit to improve flow routing, along with upgrades to the B6410 Royds Moor Hill road crossing, where the existing structure will be upsized and new headwalls and parapets installed to increase flood capacity. Additional improvements will be carried out at nearby road crossings to help manage runoff and reduce surface water ponding.
Cllr Lynda Marshall, Cabinet Member for Street Scene and Green Spaces at Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, said: “We know flooding has been worrying for people living in Whiston, and we understand how it has affected people’s lives. This scheme is an important step in helping to reduce flooding in the future. It will help manage water during heavy rain and protect homes, businesses and local roads.
“We’re pleased to be working with Esh Construction on this project. We will keep residents updated during the works and will do our best to keep disruption to a minimum.”
It is anticipated that when the project completes, the Whiston Brook Flood Alleviation Scheme will significantly reduce flood risk through the village centre and limit the effects of high rainfall causing flooding in Whiston by storing the water in an upstream reservoir and slowly releasing it.
Esh Construction website
Images: Esh Construction
The project aims to reduce the flood risk along Whiston Brook, a tributary of the River Rother which flows through the centre of the village, and has been affected by recurring flooding in recent years.
Most recently, Whiston experienced significant floods in October 2023, with high water levels exacerbated by surface water runoff and pressure on existing drainage infrastructure. Flooding has previously impacted homes, businesses and the local road network, including Howarth Road and Long Lane.
Steven Garrigan, Divisional Director at Esh Construction, said: “Whiston has experienced the very real impacts of flooding in recent years, and this scheme will play a vital role in better protecting residents, businesses and local infrastructure.
“By combining flood storage, improved conveyance and naturalised watercourse enhancements, the project takes a holistic approach to managing flood risk while also delivering environmental benefits. We’re pleased to be working with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council to deliver a solution that supports long-term resilience for the village.”
The project will introduce a series of targeted interventions at key locations to manage water flow more effectively, reduce peak flood levels and improve resilience across the surrounding area. Works will be delivered across three main sites.
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At Worrygoose Lane, Esh will install a new parallel culvert and upsize existing culvert sections to increase the maximum capacity the brook can hold alongside the construction of a new flood wall and embankment. Improvements will also be made to the culvert inlet headwall serving a tributary flowing from Sitwell Golf Course.
Upstream of the village, within agricultural land at Royds Moor Farm, an online Flood Storage Reservoir (FSR) will be created to temporarily store floodwater and release it in a controlled manner, which will target reduced volume and the speed of water reaching Whiston during heavy rainfall.
The project also includes realignment and meandering of Whiston Brook through the storage area, with existing culverts removed to allow the watercourse to run in the open. New wetland areas and backwaters will be created to support biodiversity, providing habitat for aquatic wildlife and plant species.
Further works will see the diversion of a Yorkshire Water surface water conduit to improve flow routing, along with upgrades to the B6410 Royds Moor Hill road crossing, where the existing structure will be upsized and new headwalls and parapets installed to increase flood capacity. Additional improvements will be carried out at nearby road crossings to help manage runoff and reduce surface water ponding.
Cllr Lynda Marshall, Cabinet Member for Street Scene and Green Spaces at Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, said: “We know flooding has been worrying for people living in Whiston, and we understand how it has affected people’s lives. This scheme is an important step in helping to reduce flooding in the future. It will help manage water during heavy rain and protect homes, businesses and local roads.
“We’re pleased to be working with Esh Construction on this project. We will keep residents updated during the works and will do our best to keep disruption to a minimum.”
It is anticipated that when the project completes, the Whiston Brook Flood Alleviation Scheme will significantly reduce flood risk through the village centre and limit the effects of high rainfall causing flooding in Whiston by storing the water in an upstream reservoir and slowly releasing it.
Esh Construction website
Images: Esh Construction
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