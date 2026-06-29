News: Planning board votes to approve Rotherham padel plans
By Tom Austen
Plans for new padel courts at a cricket club have been approved by the planning board at Rotherham Council, going against the recommendations of the planning officers.
Rothbiz reported in January on plans from Upper Haugh Cricket Club for four new courts at its site off Wentworth Road, near Rawmarsh.
The plans showed how four new padel courts and a new two lane fully enclosed cricket net facility would replace the existing cricket nets which are over 20 years old and considered to be no longer fit for purpose. The application has now been reduced to three courts which are located adjacent to each other.
The proposals also included assessments covering issues such as noise, lighting, biodiversity and traffic.
The hours of operation were expected to be between 8am and 9pm with the noise impact assessment recommending the installation of an acoustic barrier.
A number of objections were received, including from the council's own Environmental Health team. A decision on the application has already been deferred to allow for the attendance of the relevant Environmental Health Officer.
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In recommended refusal, council planners said that: "The independent assessment finds that the proposed three outdoor padel courts at Upper Haugh Cricket Club would create significant adverse noise impacts for nearby residents" - disrupting the use of gardens for relaxation and forcing residents to keep windows closed.
Consultants for the applicants say that the officer's concerns are overstated and that residents already experience high ambient noise from Wentworth Road.
Having heard from applicants, local residents and specialist officers, the board went against the recommendation of the planning officer in voting to approve the plans, subject to a number of conditions.
"Whilst incredibly happy to be able to share the news we want to take a moment to acknowledge the concerns raised by some of our closest neighbours. Whilst committed to the project our intention was never to cause upset. We have a difference of opinion but know their concerns to be genuine and will work hard to ensure any disruption is minimised."
Rotherham Padel Club Facebook page
Images: Rotherham Padel Club
Rothbiz reported in January on plans from Upper Haugh Cricket Club for four new courts at its site off Wentworth Road, near Rawmarsh.
The plans showed how four new padel courts and a new two lane fully enclosed cricket net facility would replace the existing cricket nets which are over 20 years old and considered to be no longer fit for purpose. The application has now been reduced to three courts which are located adjacent to each other.
The proposals also included assessments covering issues such as noise, lighting, biodiversity and traffic.
The hours of operation were expected to be between 8am and 9pm with the noise impact assessment recommending the installation of an acoustic barrier.
A number of objections were received, including from the council's own Environmental Health team. A decision on the application has already been deferred to allow for the attendance of the relevant Environmental Health Officer.
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In recommended refusal, council planners said that: "The independent assessment finds that the proposed three outdoor padel courts at Upper Haugh Cricket Club would create significant adverse noise impacts for nearby residents" - disrupting the use of gardens for relaxation and forcing residents to keep windows closed.
Consultants for the applicants say that the officer's concerns are overstated and that residents already experience high ambient noise from Wentworth Road.
Having heard from applicants, local residents and specialist officers, the board went against the recommendation of the planning officer in voting to approve the plans, subject to a number of conditions.
"Whilst incredibly happy to be able to share the news we want to take a moment to acknowledge the concerns raised by some of our closest neighbours. Whilst committed to the project our intention was never to cause upset. We have a difference of opinion but know their concerns to be genuine and will work hard to ensure any disruption is minimised."
Rotherham Padel Club Facebook page
Images: Rotherham Padel Club
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