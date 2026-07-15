News: AESSEAL extend Rotherham United stadium naming rights deal
By Tom Austen
Rotherham manufacturer, AESSEAL, has extended its partnership agreement for the stadium naming rights at Rotherham United.
With global headquarters at Templeborough, AESSEAL manufactures seals to stop leakage of harmful liquids and gases into the environment for a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.
The £20m home of Rotherham United was first called The AESSEAL New York Stadium in 2014. The substantial deal worth six figures was signed two years after the stadium opened on the edge of Rotherham town centre.
With one year remaining on the previous five-year agreement, the AESSEAL New York Stadium name will continue until the end of the 2029/30 season.
Chris Rea, managing director at AESSEAL, said: “We are delighted to extend our long-standing association with Rotherham United Football Club and the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
"Over more than a decade, we have built a strong relationship with the club, which in turn benefits the wider Rotherham community.
“The stadium is home to a range of businesses and supports many more across the town, with local trade driven both directly through the club and on matchdays. Some of those may well not be here but for the existence of the club, which has played a vital part in the fabric of Rotherham life since its formation in 1925.
“We were proud to become the club’s first stadium sponsor in 2014, and we remain equally proud to continue that commitment through to the end of the 2029/30 season.”
AESSEAL recognises that Rotherham United could receive a more financially attractive offer from another company and, if that occurs, has told the club it would be willing to step aside.
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Steve Coakley, Commercial Director at Rotherham United, said: "We remain massively thankful to Chris Rea, and all colleagues across the AESSEAL Group, for the incredible support and belief afforded to us and the wider Rotherham community.
“We enjoy such a strong relationship, full of admiration and pride, as to what has been achieved both at AESSEAL and for the strength of shared values that have developed for well over a decade.
“The extended stadium naming agreement comes in addition to AESSEAL’s recent commitment to remain a Diamond Partner for the 2026/2027 season, the fourth consecutive year - a collaboration between five local businesses that enables the Rotherham Hospice name and logo to appear in pride of place on the front of shirt position.
“AESSEAL is such a unique success story, having started right here in Rotherham on Mangham Road back in 1979 with just five members of staff.
“Their incredible growth since then now sees them employ over 2,000 people within 108 locations, covering Europe, North and South America, Africa, Asia and with bases on all four sides of Australia, serving more than 100 countries.
“It is now one of the world’s leading specialists in the design and manufacture of mechanical seals and support systems and has experienced an incredible 47 years of continuous growth.
“AESSEAL’s reputation in business has been hard-earned and is one that speaks for itself, but it has been really pleasing to see that now translate into the footballing world, in which people immediately associate their name with our first team home.”
RUFC website
AESSEAL website
Images: RUFC
With global headquarters at Templeborough, AESSEAL manufactures seals to stop leakage of harmful liquids and gases into the environment for a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.
The £20m home of Rotherham United was first called The AESSEAL New York Stadium in 2014. The substantial deal worth six figures was signed two years after the stadium opened on the edge of Rotherham town centre.
With one year remaining on the previous five-year agreement, the AESSEAL New York Stadium name will continue until the end of the 2029/30 season.
Chris Rea, managing director at AESSEAL, said: “We are delighted to extend our long-standing association with Rotherham United Football Club and the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
"Over more than a decade, we have built a strong relationship with the club, which in turn benefits the wider Rotherham community.
“The stadium is home to a range of businesses and supports many more across the town, with local trade driven both directly through the club and on matchdays. Some of those may well not be here but for the existence of the club, which has played a vital part in the fabric of Rotherham life since its formation in 1925.
“We were proud to become the club’s first stadium sponsor in 2014, and we remain equally proud to continue that commitment through to the end of the 2029/30 season.”
AESSEAL recognises that Rotherham United could receive a more financially attractive offer from another company and, if that occurs, has told the club it would be willing to step aside.
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Steve Coakley, Commercial Director at Rotherham United, said: "We remain massively thankful to Chris Rea, and all colleagues across the AESSEAL Group, for the incredible support and belief afforded to us and the wider Rotherham community.
“We enjoy such a strong relationship, full of admiration and pride, as to what has been achieved both at AESSEAL and for the strength of shared values that have developed for well over a decade.
“The extended stadium naming agreement comes in addition to AESSEAL’s recent commitment to remain a Diamond Partner for the 2026/2027 season, the fourth consecutive year - a collaboration between five local businesses that enables the Rotherham Hospice name and logo to appear in pride of place on the front of shirt position.
“AESSEAL is such a unique success story, having started right here in Rotherham on Mangham Road back in 1979 with just five members of staff.
“Their incredible growth since then now sees them employ over 2,000 people within 108 locations, covering Europe, North and South America, Africa, Asia and with bases on all four sides of Australia, serving more than 100 countries.
“It is now one of the world’s leading specialists in the design and manufacture of mechanical seals and support systems and has experienced an incredible 47 years of continuous growth.
“AESSEAL’s reputation in business has been hard-earned and is one that speaks for itself, but it has been really pleasing to see that now translate into the footballing world, in which people immediately associate their name with our first team home.”
RUFC website
AESSEAL website
Images: RUFC
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