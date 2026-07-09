News: £100m regeneration contract for "Rotherham’s reboot"
By Tom Austen
Further work can get underway on transforming five underused council-owned sites in Rotherham town centre, with developers proposing bold designs for places where people can "live, work and hang out."
Rotherham Council has approved the use of external funding to take regeneration plans to the next stage.
Rothbiz reported last month on early details of the projects from social impact developer Capital&Centric, who have been awarded a contract that could reach up to £100m in value.
The next phase involves Rotherham Council using £2.42m from its remaining Local Regeneration Grant secured from the government for pre-development work and feasibility studies to create full business cases for each site.
The sites include:
- the cleared site of the burnt-out buildings on Corporation Street
- Snail Yard - the cleared site of the former Primark store on High Street, currently a small pocket park
- The Statutes - the cleared site of the former Magistrates Court, currently used as a car park
- two sites along Sheffield Road in the area designated as Riverside Residential
Describing the schemes as the next chapter in Rotherham town centre's transformation, Andrew Bramidge, Strategic Director of Regeneration and Environment, told councillors: "The five sites have the capacity to elevate the offer within the town centre. Some of these sites have been vacant or underused for many years but now have the potential to create quality homes, attract investment and provide new commercial opportunities. This will provide a platform to create new communities and support and strengthen the long term viability and vitality of the town centre."
The Statutes and the sites on Sheffield Road are for residential schemes that are estimated to deliver 225 new homes including both apartments and houses. The Corporation Street and Snail Yard sites are considered best suited to a development of mixed uses.
The outcome of Stage 2 feasibility work, and the potential move to stage 3 (the construction of the schemes) will be reported to Cabinet in Summer 2027.
Bramidge added that the phased approach is about ensuring that the council has "robust, deliverable and evidence-based controls to enable the realisation of these transformative regeneration opportunities in our town centre."
In a statement, Capital&Centric, said: "The vision for Rotherham’s reboot will see a key stretch of the riverside reimagined with three interlinked residential-led neighbourhoods and two urban schemes where people can live, work and hang out. Plans are being prepared for the delivery of high-quality new homes and private gardens, alongside space for indie businesses, with active commercial space being earmarked for cafés, bars, makers and creatives.
"The bold designs coupled with Rotherham’s outstanding connectivity to nearby towns and cities will celebrate urban living with a greener, more walkable, accessible vibe with plant-lined streets, attractive pocket parks, and spaces to sit and meet friends. A town centre that people don’t just pass through, but properly live, work and play in."
Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: "The second theme in our masterplan was about having many more people living in our town centre. We have delivered some new homes but this, certainly in terms of those larger sites on Sheffield Road and Westgate, will be a huge step-change in the community in those areas.
"The quality that has been done at stage 1 on the design is exceptional - I think they are exciting designs and ideas from a highly-rated development partner. I'm really pleased that this is coming forward.
"There are the usual caveats that I hope this all goes well and the money is well spent. We don't want to end up with a product that no one wants of course but there is every reason at this stage that this is a really big moment for the next ten years of development in that part of the town centre."
Capital&Centric website
Images: Capital&Centric / ESH
Rotherham Council has approved the use of external funding to take regeneration plans to the next stage.
Rothbiz reported last month on early details of the projects from social impact developer Capital&Centric, who have been awarded a contract that could reach up to £100m in value.
The next phase involves Rotherham Council using £2.42m from its remaining Local Regeneration Grant secured from the government for pre-development work and feasibility studies to create full business cases for each site.
The sites include:
- the cleared site of the burnt-out buildings on Corporation Street
- Snail Yard - the cleared site of the former Primark store on High Street, currently a small pocket park
- The Statutes - the cleared site of the former Magistrates Court, currently used as a car park
- two sites along Sheffield Road in the area designated as Riverside Residential
Describing the schemes as the next chapter in Rotherham town centre's transformation, Andrew Bramidge, Strategic Director of Regeneration and Environment, told councillors: "The five sites have the capacity to elevate the offer within the town centre. Some of these sites have been vacant or underused for many years but now have the potential to create quality homes, attract investment and provide new commercial opportunities. This will provide a platform to create new communities and support and strengthen the long term viability and vitality of the town centre."
The Statutes and the sites on Sheffield Road are for residential schemes that are estimated to deliver 225 new homes including both apartments and houses. The Corporation Street and Snail Yard sites are considered best suited to a development of mixed uses.
The outcome of Stage 2 feasibility work, and the potential move to stage 3 (the construction of the schemes) will be reported to Cabinet in Summer 2027.
Bramidge added that the phased approach is about ensuring that the council has "robust, deliverable and evidence-based controls to enable the realisation of these transformative regeneration opportunities in our town centre."
In a statement, Capital&Centric, said: "The vision for Rotherham’s reboot will see a key stretch of the riverside reimagined with three interlinked residential-led neighbourhoods and two urban schemes where people can live, work and hang out. Plans are being prepared for the delivery of high-quality new homes and private gardens, alongside space for indie businesses, with active commercial space being earmarked for cafés, bars, makers and creatives.
"The bold designs coupled with Rotherham’s outstanding connectivity to nearby towns and cities will celebrate urban living with a greener, more walkable, accessible vibe with plant-lined streets, attractive pocket parks, and spaces to sit and meet friends. A town centre that people don’t just pass through, but properly live, work and play in."
Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: "The second theme in our masterplan was about having many more people living in our town centre. We have delivered some new homes but this, certainly in terms of those larger sites on Sheffield Road and Westgate, will be a huge step-change in the community in those areas.
"The quality that has been done at stage 1 on the design is exceptional - I think they are exciting designs and ideas from a highly-rated development partner. I'm really pleased that this is coming forward.
"There are the usual caveats that I hope this all goes well and the money is well spent. We don't want to end up with a product that no one wants of course but there is every reason at this stage that this is a really big moment for the next ten years of development in that part of the town centre."
Capital&Centric website
Images: Capital&Centric / ESH
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