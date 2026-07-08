News: Trading up - Rotherham stall-holders look ahead to market move
By Tom Austen
Rotherham’s new Market Hall opens this week - the first phase of a £46.8m redevelopment project in the town centre.
Lead contractors on behalf of Rotherham Council, Henry Boot Construction are putting the finishing touches to the Drummond Street site whilst traders from the indoor market temporarily move into the brand new space.
Alongside a new modern central library, the redevelopment of the markets is divided into two areas, an outdoor covered market, which is being rebuilt, and an adjacent indoor market, which is being revamped.
Paul from P&P Cobbler & Keys, said: "I'm a shoe repairer and key cutter. I can pretty much put my hand to anything. Done it for years, to be honest, since I left school. And here I am today!
"This building has been open since 1971, and it's tired. It's old. It's an old building. It's been a great building. I've been here since 1985 and I think having a new building is good. It's going to be great. Most important to me is that we move forward. I think that's going to be a breath of fresh air that we need. Come down, check the place out."
"When we move into new market, the the main entrance is going to be on Drummond Street, which is straight across from Rotherham College. It's got nice steps leading down into it, landscaped gardens, and a big open space outside. It's going to be all singing, all dancing, all looking nice. We're all moving up there, all brand new stalls, clean, tidy, and all we need is the customers to follow us, which I'm sure they will."
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James from Milk from the Hills is a relative newcomer to Rotherham Markets. He said: "We sell milk and milkshakes directly from the farm. The younger generation love it because they've never had it before. They're used to supermarket milk, which is homogenized, quite highly processed, and the older generation love it because it reminds them of what they used to have, when the cream used to rise to the top of the bottle.
"We could see what was happening with Rotherham Market, the investment that was being put in, the rejuvenation of the market. So, we thought, you know what? We'll play the long game and get involved from the very beginning. A new space, a fresher space to bring, well, the youth back into the market again and rejuvenate it is pretty much essential now. Quite proud to be part of it, to be honest."
"Keep supporting us, keep coming. We'll keep doing what we can do."
With the entrance facing Rotherham College, access is through a new outdoor space where a number of market stalls will be based. A temporary mobility access entrance will also be available on Henry Street opposite Tesco, and clear signage will help residents, shoppers and families find their way.
Parking is available nearby, including three hours free in Tesco, and up to one-hour free parking, Monday to Friday, in the Drummond Street car park operated by Rotherham Council, which also offers free parking in all its off-street car parks on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.
Rotherham Council's latest timetable has the library planning to open later this year with the indoor market completing in Autumn 2027.
Rotherham Markets website
Images: Tom Austen / RMBC
Lead contractors on behalf of Rotherham Council, Henry Boot Construction are putting the finishing touches to the Drummond Street site whilst traders from the indoor market temporarily move into the brand new space.
Alongside a new modern central library, the redevelopment of the markets is divided into two areas, an outdoor covered market, which is being rebuilt, and an adjacent indoor market, which is being revamped.
Paul from P&P Cobbler & Keys, said: "I'm a shoe repairer and key cutter. I can pretty much put my hand to anything. Done it for years, to be honest, since I left school. And here I am today!
"This building has been open since 1971, and it's tired. It's old. It's an old building. It's been a great building. I've been here since 1985 and I think having a new building is good. It's going to be great. Most important to me is that we move forward. I think that's going to be a breath of fresh air that we need. Come down, check the place out."
"When we move into new market, the the main entrance is going to be on Drummond Street, which is straight across from Rotherham College. It's got nice steps leading down into it, landscaped gardens, and a big open space outside. It's going to be all singing, all dancing, all looking nice. We're all moving up there, all brand new stalls, clean, tidy, and all we need is the customers to follow us, which I'm sure they will."
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James from Milk from the Hills is a relative newcomer to Rotherham Markets. He said: "We sell milk and milkshakes directly from the farm. The younger generation love it because they've never had it before. They're used to supermarket milk, which is homogenized, quite highly processed, and the older generation love it because it reminds them of what they used to have, when the cream used to rise to the top of the bottle.
"We could see what was happening with Rotherham Market, the investment that was being put in, the rejuvenation of the market. So, we thought, you know what? We'll play the long game and get involved from the very beginning. A new space, a fresher space to bring, well, the youth back into the market again and rejuvenate it is pretty much essential now. Quite proud to be part of it, to be honest."
"Keep supporting us, keep coming. We'll keep doing what we can do."
With the entrance facing Rotherham College, access is through a new outdoor space where a number of market stalls will be based. A temporary mobility access entrance will also be available on Henry Street opposite Tesco, and clear signage will help residents, shoppers and families find their way.
Parking is available nearby, including three hours free in Tesco, and up to one-hour free parking, Monday to Friday, in the Drummond Street car park operated by Rotherham Council, which also offers free parking in all its off-street car parks on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.
Rotherham Council's latest timetable has the library planning to open later this year with the indoor market completing in Autumn 2027.
Rotherham Markets website
Images: Tom Austen / RMBC
1 comments:
I've already had chance to go in and it's looking great.
I don't believe for one second that it'll be a temporary move though. The council will scrap the plans to refurbish to indoor market that has just closed, the money has already run out. This will be permanent despite what they say.
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