News: New plans for eyesore Rotherham buildings
By Tom Austen
New plans have been submitted to redevelop the site of burnt-out buildings on Corporation Street in Rotherham town centre.
In 2017 Rothbiz reported that Rotherham Council were reaching the "last resort" having failed to engage with the absentee owners of 3-7 Corporation Street despite numerous attempts.
The Council was preparing a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) to buy the site and the council's cabinet member dealing with the issue said last year that the owners of the buildings ought to be ashamed of themselves to leave them as a blight on the town centre.
Now plans have been submitted for a hotel development on the site.
The former Envy nightclub building, which suffered a malicious fire in 2007, and Muskaan restaurant, which was closed after a fire in 2011, have been left empty ever since, and whilst not structurally unsafe, the buildings are widely acknowledged to be an eyesore.
The plans are from Rothgen Ltd, the company behind the proposed £25m hotel and leisure resort at Tyram Lakes in Doncaster, and include a 69-bed hotel and a standalone ground floor retail unit.
Pre-application discussions had initially centred on residential apartments.
The plans, drawn up by Den Architecture, show the ground floor comprising of a 1,700 sq ft retail unit on the restaurant site with the hotel made up of a 1,990 sq ft restaurant / bar and a reception area plus meeting rooms and offices. Bedrooms would be on the first, second and third floors and the building is designed to step back as the levels rise.
Accompanying planning documents from consultants, Johnson Mowat Planning Ltd, state that the developemnt would: "support and improve the quality and offer of Rotherham's visitor economy, and will contribute to improving the image and perception of Rotherham and the borough as a visitor destination.
"Ensure that Rotherham Town Centre remains a prime focus for leisure" and "assist in regenerating the town centre so as to ensure it retains its role and help deliver Rotherham's Renaissance."
If approved, the new hotel development would create nine full time equivalent jobs.
Images: Rothgen / Den Architecture
