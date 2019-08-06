News: Enforcement action over use of Pitches site
By Tom Austen
Enforcement action is being taken to have portakabins removed from a controversial development site in Rotherham.
A slow moving Government Planning Inspectorate could mean that the cabins could stay for longer than the twelve months the applicant originally applied for, just as one planning board member predicted.
Rothbiz reported in April that Newett Homes is proposing a high-quality residential development comprising 124 dwellings on land known as The Pitches at Stag and that there was already opposition to the plans.
In May, applicants Hotel Van Dyk Ltd, were refused retrospective planning application by the council's planning board to use the land temporarily for office and storage containers.
Opposition to the plans came from local residents and planning board members who claimed that the containers already on the playing fields are being used as site offices for the housing proposals and added that work felling trees has already taken place. The applicants, who did not attend the meeting, stated that they are moving from a site at Chesterfield to Hellaby but need to use The Pitches site as a stop gap.
Advertisement
The board went against officer's recommendation and refused the plans based on the opinion that the "offices and storage containers result in a loss of Green Space and the land is not suitable, even on a temporary basis, for such a development."
Board member Cllr. Bob Walsh stated that it might actually be quicker to approve the plans than to go through a potential appeals process and enforcement action.
With an enforcement notice served and an appeal against the decision received, Chris Wilkins, development manager at Rotherham Council, updated the planning board last month, saying: "The [planning] inspectorate has indicated that we may not even get a start date until next year, which is longer than the temporary permission they are applying for. We haven't found this very acceptable.
"We have written back to them to say this isn't acceptable. Retrospective applications, you should deal with as a priority. We are hoping they will get a quicker resolution."
Having been given a hurry up by the council, last week, the inspectorate wrote back to confirm the start date for the Enforcement Notice Appeal as July 30, giving parties a couple of months to submit evidence.
The cabins remain on site.
Images: RMBC
A slow moving Government Planning Inspectorate could mean that the cabins could stay for longer than the twelve months the applicant originally applied for, just as one planning board member predicted.
Rothbiz reported in April that Newett Homes is proposing a high-quality residential development comprising 124 dwellings on land known as The Pitches at Stag and that there was already opposition to the plans.
In May, applicants Hotel Van Dyk Ltd, were refused retrospective planning application by the council's planning board to use the land temporarily for office and storage containers.
Opposition to the plans came from local residents and planning board members who claimed that the containers already on the playing fields are being used as site offices for the housing proposals and added that work felling trees has already taken place. The applicants, who did not attend the meeting, stated that they are moving from a site at Chesterfield to Hellaby but need to use The Pitches site as a stop gap.
Advertisement
The board went against officer's recommendation and refused the plans based on the opinion that the "offices and storage containers result in a loss of Green Space and the land is not suitable, even on a temporary basis, for such a development."
Board member Cllr. Bob Walsh stated that it might actually be quicker to approve the plans than to go through a potential appeals process and enforcement action.
With an enforcement notice served and an appeal against the decision received, Chris Wilkins, development manager at Rotherham Council, updated the planning board last month, saying: "The [planning] inspectorate has indicated that we may not even get a start date until next year, which is longer than the temporary permission they are applying for. We haven't found this very acceptable.
"We have written back to them to say this isn't acceptable. Retrospective applications, you should deal with as a priority. We are hoping they will get a quicker resolution."
Having been given a hurry up by the council, last week, the inspectorate wrote back to confirm the start date for the Enforcement Notice Appeal as July 30, giving parties a couple of months to submit evidence.
The cabins remain on site.
Images: RMBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment