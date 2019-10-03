News: Success for Rotherham entrepreneurs at Launchpad Awards





LensGo Visual Media was crowned the 2019 Launchpad Champion after being chosen by fellow entrepreneurs during a live vote on the evening of the awards. It proved to be a night to remember for company founder Stuart Turner, who saw the company he founded lift the title of "Growth Business of Year" as well as being named as a finalist in two other categories.



Financially supported by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and delivered by local authorities and the Prince's Trust, Launchpad is a business support programme which provides free advice to those exploring self-employment for the first time



In a remarkable first year of trading, LensGo Visual Media has secured more than 50 new clients including Gulliver's Theme Parks, Sheffield Wednesday FC and Rotherham United as well as a range of businesses and not-for-profit organisations.



Despite enjoying a highly successful first year, Stuart has been keen not to sit on his laurels and the ambitious entrepreneur is already setting his sights on growing his business further by expanding his core videography service to introduce complimenting social media and marketing support services, enabling his clients to harness digital marketing channels effectively.



The Launchpad Awards proved to be a memorable night for Rotherham's growing start-up community, with fellow start-up online furniture retailer and interior design specialist No18 Interiors winning the Start Up Business of the Year title, whilst Rockingham Media, Utility Source, Yugen Explore, Evolution and Vamaya were all named as finalists on an evening which celebrated the do-ers and achievers from across the city region.



Now in its second year, The Launchpad Awards saw nearly 100 new and aspiring entrepreneurs take part in the competition, with the finalists in each category being recognised on the evening.



Stuart Turner, founder of LensGo Visual Media said: "It feels like we've achieved a huge amount in such a short space of time and for LensGo to be chosen as the Launchpad Champion is an amazing feeling. The growth in video has resulted in a new wave of digital marketing channels that are easily accessible and we’re on track to double our customer base in our current financial year.



"Our first year was very much about developing a business model that works, we've proved this and now we're firmly setting our sights on further growth. We've built up some great client relationships and many of them recommend our services to others.



"Launchpad has helped my business in so many different ways. There's a world of difference between working for someone else and running your own business. I didn't really know what to expect, but the support I have received in laying the foundations to the business has been invaluable and I feel incredibly honoured that LensGo was chosen by other entrepreneurs as being this year's Launchpad Champion and I'm looking forward to seeing what the next twelve months will bring!"



Anna Smith, programme manager of Launchpad, added: "Securing the title of Growth business of the year, as well as being named as a finalist in the Start Up of the Year and Inspiring Achiever categories was no mean feat and the success achieved by Stuart during his first year in business made him a very worthy winner.



"I'd like to wish Stuart and his team every success in the future. The Sheffield city region is filled with some truly amazing entrepreneurs and the Launchpad programme was developed to help equip them with the vital skills and knowhow to build successful companies."



Since the Launchpad programme began in 2016, it has helped more than 5,400 aspiring entrepreneurs to take the first steps towards self-employment by providing access to a range of business support including workshops and one-to-one business support.



LensGo website

Launchpad website



A Rotherham-based videographer who began his business by capturing rock legends Def Leppard perform live in the Albert Hall has been named as one of the Sheffield city region's (SCR's) most promising new businesses at a special event which celebrated and showcased the achievements of start-up businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs throughout the SCR.