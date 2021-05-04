News: £3m flood scheme aims to protect town centre and station
By Tom Austen
Plans have been submitted for the next section of a crucial flood alleviation scheme in Rotherham - a section which aims to keep services on track at the central station.
Undergoing a £10.4m redevelopment and re-opening in 2012, Rotherham Central station was severely affected by floods in November 2019 and as recently as January 2021, heavy rain closed the railway line in Rotherham.
Rotherham Renaissance Flood Alleviation Scheme Phase 2A (RRFAS 2A) aims to provide flood defences to ensure that Rotherham town centre, including Rotherham Central Railway Station, are more resilient to future flood events.
Phase 2A provides flood defences from Ickles Lock to Centenary Way on the edge of the town centre. It links to earlier phases such as the £15m Phase 1 that was completed in 2008 and comprised of 1.7km of flood protection at Templeborough and the creation of the Centenary Wetland.
A lack of adequate public sector funding has meant that only few projects have taken place on the stretch of the river up to Parkgate since, until work began linked to the Forge Island leisure development.
The application, drawn up by consultants at Pell Frischmann, said: "Flood events in November 2000, June 2007 and more recently, in November 2019 have all demonstrated the scale of flood risk in Rotherham town centre. The floods have adversely affected key transport infrastructure, key utility infrastructure and a significant number of commercial, industrial, and retail properties.
"The aim of this scheme is to provide flood defences to ensure that Rotherham town centre, including Rotherham Central Railway Station, are more resilient to future flood events."
Works include sheet piled flood walls, concrete walls, replaced railway embankments, raised highways and an improved drainage pipe to prevent backflows during flood conditions onto Network Rail infrastructure. Resurfacing tow paths and replacement planting are also in the plans.
The Trans Pennine Trail route runs through the site, and will be closed for part of the duration of the works.
Work is due to start in Winter/Spring 2021 and is due to be completed in 2022.
The overall cost of phase 2A is approximately £3.2m. This is being joint funded using £1.6m of European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and £1.6m from the Council's Town Centre Investment Fund.
Rothbiz reported earlier this year that Rotherham was set to benefit from an £80m Government investment in South Yorkshire flood defences. £52m of which is required to deliver the Rotherham projects, including the Council-led Rotherham To Kilnhurst Flood Alleviation Scheme that has a total cost of £24m.
A £9m investment from the council is already being delivered, including a new flood wall on Forge Island, a new Canal Barrier and new flood defences upstream of the New York Stadium. £5.8m has also been allocated from Council's 2021 capital programme for flood work.
RMBC website
Images: Google Maps
2 comments:
Will simply make flooding worse in other areas of town. Can't beat mother nature.
And what happens to the poor soles that are downstream
