News: Spotlight on Rotherham as it launches Children’s Capital of Culture programme
By Tom Austen
Rotherham is officially launching its journey to become the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture, with a never-seen-before 10-day festival of events aimed at children and young people.
The Children’s Capital of Culture Launch Festival (21 February – 3 March) will give a taste of what 2025 could look like in Rotherham, spotlighting it as a cultural destination and home to a hive of creative talent.
Rotherham town centre will be transformed into a playground for the young community during February half-term, with a skate and arts festival, demos by Team GB skaters and BMX pros, a giant spray-painting robot, live music, large-scale art installations, and unmissable creative workshops and events.
Julie Dalton, Managing Director of Gullivers and Chair of the Children’s Capital of Culture Programme Board, explains: “In 2025, Rotherham will be the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture, designed and delivered by children and young people from across the borough. This is a bold, first-of-its kind initiative that aims to empower children and young people to create a future narrative for Rotherham on their own terms, celebrating its culture, identity and distinctive heritage. The journey officially starts here, and we want everyone to get behind it.”
The launch festival kick-starts a five-month pilot programme of activity for 0–25-year-olds in Rotherham. From now until June 2022, children and young people can attend events, join creative networks and take part in skills training programmes as part of the Children’s Capital of Culture programme, which has received £1.4m from the UK Government through the UK Community Renewal Fund.
Cllr Dave Sheppard, Cabinet Member for Social Inclusion, adds: “We will be using this time to give young people in Rotherham more life-changing training and skills opportunities in the creative and cultural sectors than they’ve ever had before, that will make a lasting impact on them and on our town. We want to make Rotherham a place that young people are proud to call home, and where they want to develop, work and invest. We’re making improvements that will help change the perception of Rotherham, inside and outside the town, and lead a wave of aspiration amongst our young people.”
The Children’s Capital of Culture project is led by Rotherham Council, delivered in partnership with children and young people, businesses, voluntary and community sector organisations and cultural institutions from across the borough. The programme has received significant external funding from the UK Community Renewal Fund, Arts Council England, South Yorkshire MCA, and ERDF.
Rotherham Children's Capital of Culture website
Images: kaleider
3 comments:
Not that I'm type who would visit such a venue,but it dose highlight how behind the times Rotherham is Town and city centres up and down country have bars restaurants that operate all hours,people who move into city/town centre appartments know that they have moved into vibrant lively surroundings.Suggest Rotherham planners visit other vibrant centres ,likes of Salford.Bout time this council moved into 21st century,they're a joke and make the perception of people in other areas the same,they see Rotherham as a joke!
Couldn't make it up",Rotherham capital of children's culture "Whole world knows what happened and still happening in Rotherham,and covered up by council and SYP.More like Rotherham capital of grooming!
It is excellent to see investment around skills and cultural endeavors for young people in Rotherham.
