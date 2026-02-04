News: Rotherham padel plans upgraded - new facilities added
By Tom Austen
Having already secured approval, applicants have gone back to the drawing board to update proposals for a new padel facility in Rotherham - the first of its kind in the borough.
Rothbiz reported last year on approval for plans by Top Play to convert a vacant 33,654 sq ft warehouse at Hellaby.
Padel is a form of tennis that originated in Mexico in 1969, grew across South America before making it to Spain. The sport is now rapidly expanding across Europe.
Plans from Top Play show how nine padel courts could be created in a vacant building on Sandbeck Way, with one court described as a match court, surrounded by glass and viewing areas. The plans also included an ancillary café / bar for users of the facility.
Approved without going before the council's planning board, officers concluded that the "proposals are compatible with adjacent existing and proposed land uses and any impact on amenity can be appropriately mitigated."
Now a new application has been submitted for the same building, with a few changes.
The padel court layouts remain the same, including the glass match court, but new plans for the ground floor show the reception, bar and kitchen remaining but with office space removed to make way for a gym. Changing rooms are now shown on a new area not on the original plans down the side of the building.
The courts could provide 12 staff positions and the proposed opening hours are Monday to Friday 7am - 10pm and Saturdays and Sundays 8am - 9 pm.
52 parking spaces are included in the plans and there is potential for further parking within the site curtilage. Sandbeck Way is subject to a no waiting at any time restriction.
Images: CPP / LTA
1 comments:
oh
