News: Keepmoat gains approval for Rotherham development
By Tom Austen
Detailed plans have been approved for 120 houses on the site of a former bus depot in Rotherham.
Prospect Estates Ltd submitted an outline application for new housing on the 3.9 hectare brownfield site at Masbrough in 2023. The plans were approved in February 2024.
Keepmoat, a leading UK home builder, is taking on the redevelopment of the former Midland Road bus depot that was demolished in 2023.
The application applies for the reserved matters of scale, layout, appearance and landscape for the erection of 120 residential dwellings with associated infrastructure and open space.
House types vary across the development and include 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes, with a mix of 2 and 2.5 storey buildings and different types of dwellings: detached, semi detached, short terraces and quarter houses.
No affordable housing is included due to the site being brownfield and the developers able to use Vacant Building Credit where the development is equal in size or smaller than the demolished buildings onsite.
Vehicular access is shown from Midland Road (the main entrance to the previous depot) and a new entrance on Union Street.
Opposition has previously been submitted by the operators of the nearby gas reciprocating flexible power generating facility (Mercia Power Response), whose legal challenge against the outline approval failed last year.
The reserved matters application was approved at the end of 2025 without going before the coucncil's planning board. The residential re-development of a site allocated for business use was previously approved at the outline stage.
A report stated: "The development layout shows a mix of house types and sizes, including 2, 3 and 4 bedroom houses. The earlier indicative apartments have been removed from the application. The latest layout shows a different proposal to that which was shown on earlier indicative layouts and in particular the housing in the far east of the site has been moved approximately 50m away from the Mercia Power facility on the eastern side of Union Street.
"Smaller areas of Public Open Space have been shown around the site. These are shown in three broad areas (in the north south and east of the site) with a total size of approximately 0.85 hectares in total and 0.67 hectares being of a useable quality.
"This is an increase from approximately 0.47 hectares when shown in the western area of the site on an earlier iteration as part of an indicative plan on the outline application."
The planning permission comes with a number of conditions. Not least, £284,231 from the applicant to be utilised towards additional teaching provision within Fernham Primary School and £500 per dwelling to promot sustainable travel.
Images: Keepmoat / JRP
Advertisement
